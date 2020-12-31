Lexington Public Schools | Nebraska Department of Education

Lexington Public Schools received a $30,000 grant.

Sites Bryan Elementary School, Morton Elementary School, Pershing Elementary School, Sandoz Elementary School

Partners Keep Lexington Beautiful, Lexington Public Library, Lexington Public Schools Technology Department, Museum of Nebraska Art (MONA), University of Nebraska-Kearney Planetarium

Project Focus Areas STEAM (aquaponics, engineering, rocketry, graphic design, creative arts, robotics, recycling, origami, hydroponics, building challenges using measurement)

Project Overview The goal of this project was to expose elementary students to learning opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). During the STEAM term at each school, programming was intentional with a theme and specific content area. All project-based learning clubs were offered for 6 weeks. Offerings included iMovie, aquaponics, mural making, science challenges, drones, coding, robotics, creative art through recycling, aerospace, engineering through GEO blocks, magnetic kits and more. Community partners enhanced the offerings and provided additional expertise, resources and materials.