St. Albans DUI
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE # 20A205472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC
STATION: ST. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# (802) 524 5993
DATE/TIME: December 30, 2020 at 1728 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATON: Georgia , VT
VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence
ACCUSED: Josh Ferraro
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/30/2020 at approximately 1728 hours the Vermont State Police came across a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Georgia. Investigation yielded that Ferraro was operating under the influence of drugs. Ferraro was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County District Court
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No