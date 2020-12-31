St. Albans DUI

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE # 20A205472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER SHAWN CAVIC

STATION: ST. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# (802) 524 5993

DATE/TIME: December 30, 2020 at 1728 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATON: Georgia , VT

VIOLATION: Operating vehicle under the influence

ACCUSED: Josh Ferraro

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/30/2020 at approximately 1728 hours the Vermont State Police came across a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Georgia. Investigation yielded that Ferraro was operating under the influence of drugs. Ferraro was arrested for suspicion of DUI and later cited for January 19, 2021 for Driving under the influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County District Court

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No