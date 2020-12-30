Highway barriers to be built on US 2 in Snohomish

Frances Fedoriska, communications, 206-440-4690

New structure will physically separate opposing lanes of travel between Bickford Avenue to the area of the State Route 9 interchange

SNOHOMISH – Starting Monday, Jan. 4, a concrete barrier will be installed in the newly constructed six-foot wide median of US 2 between Bickford Avenue and just east of the State Route 9 interchange in Snohomish. The barriers will greatly reduce the risk of head-on and crossover collisions.

This section of US 2 carries about 40,000 vehicles each day. In the last three decades, Snohomish County’s population has exploded 137 percent with another 200,000 people expected to move to the county by 2035. Safety improvements are necessary to keep the highway in good condition as the number of users increases.

Traffic Safety Corridor This stretch of US 2 is a designated Traffic Safety Corridor. The local community has requested the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) work with them to develop low-cost, short-term solutions to reduce the number of fatal and disabling collisions on US 2. Those solutions are eligible for state funding.

What travelers can expect Contractor crews working for WSDOT will install the concrete barriers during a series of overnight single-lane closures. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the one open lane.