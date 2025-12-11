Mukilteo/Clinton ferry service to be suspended midday for nine days for construction in early 2026

MUKILTEO – Washington State Ferries will begin in-water work at the Mukilteo ferry terminal in January 2026 to repair and reposition a key ferry landing structure. The work requires shutting down ferry service during midday for four hours over nine days. It will also affect overnight schedules in January and February.

Midday schedule changes

Jan. 6, 8, 9, 13, 16 and Feb. 3, 4, 6, 9, ferry service will pause from:

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Clinton

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Mukilteo

Late-night schedule changes

Jan. 19-23, 26-30 and Feb. 16-20, overnight sailings will be adjusted:

Last sailing from Clinton: 11:30 p.m.

Last sailing from Mukilteo: 12:15 a.m.

Weather and fog could affect this schedule. Workers must have good visibility while driving piles so marine mammal monitors can have a clear view to watch for protected species that may enter the area. This would cause a temporary work stoppage.

If dates change due to weather, marine mammals or other unexpected reasons, WSF will share alternate dates online schedule and through rider alerts and on X and Bluesky. Find more details about the schedule in this Travel Alert Bulletin.

On-board drop in sessions

WSF staff will hold two drop-in sessions to answer your questions about this project. Join us in the Galley and ask all your ferry questions.

Dec. 18, 2025 – Departing from Clinton: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 30, 2025 – Departing from Mukilteo: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S.