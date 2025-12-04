Tacoma Narrows Bridge repair requires daytime westbound lane closures Saturday, Dec. 13

TACOMA – Travelers who use the State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge to get to Gig Harbor should plan for a day of double lane closures.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two left westbound lanes across the bridge.

The lane closures create a work zone for crews to make repairs to the bridge deck.

Travelers can expect delays on westbound SR 16 approaching the bridge during the lane closures. Drivers should add extra travel time or consider combining or postponing discretionary trips.

More about the repair

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, crews discovered a pothole forming in the driving surface of the bridge. The hole was temporarily filled on Thursday, Nov. 20. The upcoming lane closures are needed to complete a longer-term fix.

These repairs are in a different location than those completed earlier this year and in 2024.

Daylight is needed for crews working above and below the bridge deck. Repairs are scheduled as soon as possible to keep people moving. The work may be rescheduled in the event of high winds or heavy rains.

A lot of maintenance work goes into preserving the 75-year-old westbound span. WSDOT has a dedicated crew that inspects and maintains the bridge.

Whenever near work zones, please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT-maintained roads in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.