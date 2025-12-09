Get a preview of planned fish barrier removal work in Gorst, Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD – In spring 2026, the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin a multi-year project that improves fish passage under three state highways in southern Kitsap County. People are invited to get a preview of this work during an online open house.

Work is scheduled at five locations under State Route 3, SR 16 and SR 166 in the Gorst and Port Orchard areas. Crews will replace culverts with new bridges or larger culverts, which are designed to allow fish to swim freely under each highway. Streams will be rebuilt to benefit enhanced habitat. A roundabout will also be built at the intersection of State Route 3, SR 16 Spur and West Sam Christopherson Avenue. This intersection was previously identified by WSDOT as a location for a new roundabout.

Construction can cause temporary changes to the roadway that affect traffic. The online open house will share how WSDOT will work to keep all travelers moving. This includes detours and bypass roads in work zones for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

SR 3, SR 16 and SR 166, Gorst Vicinity - Remove Fish Barriers online open house information

When: Tuesday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/gorst-fish-passage

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service. Visit the Department of Commerce website to find the nearest drive-in WiFi hotspot.

Free WiFi access is available for people who wish to participate in the online open house:

Kitsap Regional Library, 87 Sidney Ave. Port Orchard, WA 98366

About fish passage projects

State highways cross over rivers and streams in thousands of locations throughout Washington. Some crossings can impede fish migration. Since 1991, WSDOT has worked to improve fish passage and foster healthy waterways by removing barriers under the highway. In addition to WSDOT’s ongoing work to correct statewide barriers, a 2013 federal court injunction requires the state to correct barrier culverts to salmon and steelhead within the injunction area in western Washington.