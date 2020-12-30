Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Partners With Premium Homeowners Insurer, Openly
Openly is helping Quantum Assurance deliver a 21st- century customer experience by providing premium and custom homeowners insurance at a competitive price.
Clients want home insurance to be easier, and Openly has responded. Openly is an innovative insurtech that balances a new type of home product with an incredibly easy to use interface for agents.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Openly. This partnership will improve and enhance the customer experience by arming our agents to obtain a quote for premium and custom homeowners insurance in as little as 15 seconds at a competitive price.
— Justin Eggar, CEO, Quantum Assurance International, Inc.
“Clients want home insurance to be easier, and Openly has responded. Openly is an innovative insurtech that balances a new type of home product with an incredibly easy to use interface for agents. In the end, clients have a frictionless home insurance experience and the agents that serve them win. We are proud to partner with Openly in providing solutions to Quantum agents and clients." Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International, Inc.
“This is a great opportunity to partner with an independent agency that shares our mission and values. Quantum Assurance customers look to their agents to provide an easy, transparent experience combined with robust coverage options. The opportunity to partner with a team like Quantum fit seamlessly with Openly’s value proposition and we look forward to growing the partnership.” Christopher Bacon, Chief Operating Officer, Openly.
“It was evident from the first discussion with the Quantum team that a partnership with them made sense. Openly’s business model and superior customer service will enable Quantum agents to spend more time focused on their client’s needs and deliver a seamless experience.” Byron Roberts, Sales Director, Openly Insurance.
The benefits of this new partnership will include:
● Offering our customers, a product that provides more coverage, is easier to understand, and contains unique features and options. All at a competitive price!
● Our agents having access to a next-generation personal line insurer designed exclusively for and by independent agents.
● Allowing our agents to focus on what they do best: customize coverage for their clients' individual needs by using the cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coverage options that Openly offers.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: https://www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Openly:
Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowner's insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, please visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance
abby.thoresen@quantumassurance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn