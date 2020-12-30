Todd Walker of B Corp Greenvest Featured in CNBC Article on Social Responsible Investing
In the report, Walker discusses why his firm decided to become a B Corp and more.
I’m thrilled to share the methods we use at Greenvest that take impact to the next level, and hope this article helps others follow suit.”WELLS, VT, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Walker of Greenvest, a socially and environmentally responsible financial advisory firm and Certified B Corporation®, is featured in an article on CNBC.com titled, “These advisors actually ‘walk the talk’ when it comes to socially responsible investing.” The article, written by Deborah Nason, details the ways some advisors and companies are expressing their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.
— Todd Walker
“I was honored to be interviewed by CNBC for this piece,” said Todd, who has been in the industry for over 25 years and is the founder of Greenvest. “Socially responsible investing and sustainability are both very close to my heart and to the mission of Greenvest. I’m thrilled to share the methods we use at Greenvest that take impact to the next level, and hope this article helps others follow suit.”
Part of the piece discusses Certified B Corporations® or “B Corps.” B Corps are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. To become a B Corp, companies must apply through a rigorous certification process that measures economic, social and environmental performance. Greenvest officially became a B Corp earlier in 2020. Along with Greenvest, other B Corps include Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia, Athleta and S’well.
In the article, Todd goes on to explain why Greenvest decided to become a B Corp and what effects this move has had on his business. Additionally, Todd speaks about the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN Global Compact and how they influence Greenvest’s operations. To read the full CNBC article, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/when-it-comes-to-impact-investing-these-advisors-walk-the-talk.html
About Greenvest: Greenvest is a socially and environmentally responsible financial advisory firm specializing in creating and managing customized SRI/ESG/Impact Investment portfolios. Greenvest works closely with clients to ensure their investments align with their values and societal goals while achieving individual financial goals. For more information on Greenvest, please visit: www.greenvest.eco.
About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for their commitment to providing Financial Advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Long Island Business News Best Places to Work on Long Island for three consecutive years, and the Future50 and Corporate Culture Awards from SmartCEO.
For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.vanderbiltfinancialgroup.com.
Media Contact: Todd Walker, todd@greenvest.eco, 802-325-2200
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates. Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB. Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions.
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review. Clearing agents: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade. Insurance Services offered through Vanderbilt Insurance and other agencies.
Regional Supervising Office: 55 Main St., Suite 415, Newmarket, NH 03857 • 603-659-7626.
For additional information on services, disclosures, fees, and conflicts of interest, please visit www.vanderbiltfg.com/disclosures
###
Source: Vanderbilt Financial Group
Todd Walker
Greenvest
+1 631-845-5100
email us here