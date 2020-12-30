NDOT Provides Look Ahead at 2021 Spaghetti Bowl Construction

CARSON CITY, Nev. – With more than 250,000 drivers traveling through the spaghetti bowl every day, the Nevada Department of Transportation is giving motorists a look ahead at spaghetti bowl construction and reminding drivers of options to keep updated on ramp and lane closures.

Launched in summer 2020, the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project has already reconstructed aging concrete on northbound I-580 near Mill Street.

As construction continues through 2022, drivers will see ramp and lane closures and shifts at the spaghetti bowl, as well as on I-580 and side streets between the spaghetti bowl and Villanova Drive.

In 2021, construction will largely focus on reconstructing and widening eastbound I-80 to I-580 spaghetti bowl ramps, as well as realigning Mill and Second street ramps for enhanced access to and from southbound I-580. Neighborhood wall installation and utility work will also take place.

There are numerous ways drivers can sign up for construction updates and alerts:

Sign up for free text alerts by texting “SBX” to 797979

Sign up for e-mail construction alerts at ndotspaghettibowl.com

Visit ndotspaghettibowl.com for construction updates

The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl. Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.