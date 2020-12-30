COURAGE IGENE DECLARES 2021 YEAR OF MOVING FORWARD TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Courage Igene Says 2021 is the year to Move forward to New HeightsRICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to start the 2021 gloriously as the year of the Lord. United States based Apostle Courage Igene, the lead pastor in charge of All Nations Churches has set a pace to usher the people of Texas and its environs on the Watch Night Cross Over Service, slated for 31st December 2020, 9pm.
The cleric discovered that Many have lost hope in this 2020 as a result of lockdown and pandemic. Many have lost family members, loved ones, jobs and money. Having this in view, the host, Courage Igene declared that The Cross Over Night will be a moment of total freedom to restore all lost glory. He further said that its going to be All White Candlelight Cross Over into 2021.
Courage Igene, who has the Apostolic grace for prophecy said that he has a Prophetic mandate and a Divine Revelation via message from God which will be revealed to members and participants who would watch it live on Facebook on the Cross Over Service. It will be a Night of Prophecy fulfilled. Prophetic unction will be laid on him to pray and prophesy to everyone present, proffering solutions to their problems.
In continuation of mission of winning souls for Christ, Courage Igene also poised their first New year program, theme "New Year Anointing Feet Washing Service" quoted from the Holy bible, "If I wash thee not, thou has no part with me", (John 13:8).
He pointed out that the programmes is set aside to guide them through life, gives direction and aim for excellence in everything they do in the New year.
In the progress of the program of New Year Anointing Feet Washing Service, a special guest Psalmist from Nigeria, Pastor Aity Dennis will be leading some warm felt praise and worship to keep everyone fire up and electrified, bringing down Gods presence which will attract prayers answer. Among other guests.
To commence on Sunday 3rd January 2021, 3pm, at the church auditorium, All Nations Church, 1323 Columbia Drive, Richardson, TX 75081.
