ScaleX and ZenMango Partner to Deliver Pipeline at Scale
ScaleX and ZenMango Partner to Deliver Pipeline at Scale
"Partnering with ScaleX was one of the easiest decisions I have made in my professional life." Arjun Sen, CEO of ZenMango”LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScaleX.ai announced that ScaleX and ZenMango Partner to Deliver Pipeline at Scale.
— Arjun Sen
ScaleX.ai is the leading provider of AI for Sales Technology from high-velocity outreach via social platforms to more complex AI for Account Based Marketing and ZenMango's tagline is Be Human, Think Human, Feel Human, Act Human, We are All in the Feeling Business. By combining the leader in AI for Sales with the leader humanizing the message, clients can scale humanity and grow their sales faster than ever before.
Arjun Sen, CEO of ZenMango, also known as the brand whisperer and former CMO of Papa John's says "Partnering with ScaleX was one of the easiest decisions I have made in my professional life." ZenMango ScaleX Review
Outcomes delivered by ScaleX for ZenMango in 90 days:
-Weekly 15 minute touchpoint calls where the results are up-front, no hiding
-3 months, 8 face-to-face Zoom Meetings scheduled
-Prospect meetings include CMOs of Red Lobster, Checkers, Uno Chicago
According to Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX.ai, "Partnering with Arjun Sen and ZenMango was one of the bright spots of 2020 for ScaleX and for me personally. I'm happy to call Arjun our business partner, client, and more importantly, lifelong friend."
About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to bring 10X more productivity to your internal sales team, or partner with a company that consistently delivers 25 or more meetings per month per BDR, ScaleX has a solution. To learn more about ScaleX.ai, watch the YouTube Video.
Chad Burmeister
ScaleX, Inc.
+1 800-933-0886
chad@scalex.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ScaleX & ZenMango Client Testimonial