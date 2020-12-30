Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
31ST DEC 2020 -23.59 – ROAR FROM YOUR CORE

ROAR FROM YOUR CORE AS WE LEAVE THE EEC

Rajesh Ananda – The English Meditation Guru – want us to welcome in the New Year, thanking all those who have worked tirelessly in 2020

ROAR FROM YOUR CORE”
— Rajesh Ananda

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Rajesh Ananda – The English Meditation Guru – want us to welcome in the New Year, thanking all those who have worked tirelessly in 2020 through this challenging time and celebrating our regained independence and sovereignty.
The Lion is present amongst British Coat of Arms (see attachment), reflecting our strength and endurance. Hence, the title to make a Lion’s “ROAR FROM YOUR CORE” to welcome in the New Year and acknowledge the excellent services and advances in 2020.
Everyone is encouraged to go to their doorstep, clap, bang pot lids, blow horns, ring bells and of course, a roar from our core with cheers and thank yous!

1 - THANK YOU NHS & KEY WORKERS FOR 2020
2 - THANK YOU AND GOODBYE EEC
3 - HELLO INDEPENDENCE & SOVEREIGNTY
4 - THANK YOU FOR THE VACCINE
5 - GOODBYE TO A DIFFICULT 2020

Rajesh Ananda, leader of the international Meditation School, FISU Meditation (www.fisu.org) has also worked tirelessly to support the FISU community of many thousands. Furthermore, his wife had various health problem since lockdown, including a stroke which paralysed her right side and then later kidney and heart failure, but she did recover. Rajesh has become her full-time carer

FISU Meditation – www.fisu.org
Twitter @Rajeshananda – The Meditation Guru
Instagram: themeditation.guru
Facebook: FB/fisumeditation
Rajesh Mobile Tel: 07793 5652103
Rajesh Email: Rajesh.Ananda@fisu.org

