Middlesex Barracks/ Violation Condition of Release

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A305442

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper John Gildea  

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/29/2020 @ 2303 hours

LOCATION:  Rolston Road, Waitsfield  

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Waitsfield, VT

AGE: 36

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 12/29/2020 at approximately 23:03 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of a female peering into the window of her neighbor. Vermont State Police responded to the scene; investigation revealed Sarah Bray had violated her court ordered conditions of release by entering onto the property of her neighbor. Bray was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Division on 12/30/2020 and subsequently released.

 

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: No 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: December 30th, 2020 / 12:30 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

