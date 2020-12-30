Middlesex Barracks/ Violation Condition of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A305442
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/29/2020 @ 2303 hours
LOCATION: Rolston Road, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Sarah Bray
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Waitsfield, VT
AGE: 36
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/29/2020 at approximately 23:03 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report advising of a female peering into the window of her neighbor. Vermont State Police responded to the scene; investigation revealed Sarah Bray had violated her court ordered conditions of release by entering onto the property of her neighbor. Bray was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Criminal Division on 12/30/2020 and subsequently released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: December 30th, 2020 / 12:30 hours
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648