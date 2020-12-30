Courtney Love Gavin and Diana Stelin Discussing Thriving and Joy with Candice Georgiadis
Courtney Love Gavin, prof certified coach & Public Relations expert. Diana Stelin, Award-Winning Professional Landscape Artist, owns Best of Boston studio
Imposter Syndrome is the fundamental conviction that you’re unworthy in some kind of unspecified way. It’s difficult to wrap your brain around because it truly does not make sense on the surface level”GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Courtney Love Gavin, prof certified coach and Public Relations expert
Helping others by sharing your own experiences is a crucial part of having joy in your success. Candice Georgiadis interviewed Diana Stelin, Award-Winning Professional Landscape Artist, owns Best of Boston teaching studio, and the topic of joy in your living space, excerpted below, came up as something really helpful, not just in decorating, but in helping cope with the day-to-day uncertainties of life, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic. This leads right in to her interview with Courtney Love Gavin, professional certified coach and Public Relations expert, and the topic of 'impostor syndrome', something that affects a surprising number of people. An excerpt is below. Candice is helping build these interviewees' brands and images while helping people see they aren't alone when dealing with problems. She can help your corporate marketing plan, take advantage of the turmoil to come out ahead of competitors.
-
Courtney Love Gavin, professional certified coach and Public Relations expert
In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.
Step number one: Recognize What’s Real. When you feel like a fraud and are in imposter mentality, pause and look at how you are showing up. Are you thinking you accidentally got where you are? That you’re not smart enough? You’re not good enough? And that someone’s going to figure it out?
Focus on what you do know for sure! How are you sure of this? Why DO you deserve to be here? Watch for your desire to argue with reality and focus on what you are sure of!
Step Two: Speak The Truth To Yourself. When you see imposter thoughts pop up, challenge them by asking powerful questions back to yourself. AND ANSWER THEM. Writing it down you see how illogical this thinking is (remember don’t judge it).
Example of an imposter thought: I don’t have it together. They have it so much more together than I do.
Powerful questions to ask yourself:
Is that really true?
What if it’s not true that they have it more together?
What is it’s possible I do have it together? What if I have just as much together as they do? What if I am the MOST together?
Step three. Celebrate Your Wins. Our brains tend to skim over success and love to stew in our failures. The more we celebrate our wins and successes, the more empowered we feel. There is no such thing as a small win or a small success. They are wins and all wins count. Success in one area brings you confidence in other areas! The more you let yourself fully celebrate every single win without holding back, the better you will feel and the more you will accomplish.
Step four- Evaluate For Confidence. Our confidence increases when we know what’s working. That’s why it’s important to self-evaluate so you can see exactly how you created the results in your life. Evaluating is where we start taking ownership for our success!
When you evaluate your brain is going to want to immediately focus on what didn’t work. You might even be avoiding evaluating for this reason, because you’re afraid it will make you feel worse, like more of an imposter.
Here’s my simple evaluation process.
Start with what’s working. What went well? What thoughts were good thoughts? Look for all the positives.
Then ask what didn’t go as you wanted? What do you not want to do again? [...]
The complete interview is available here.
-
Diana Stelin, Award-Winning Professional Landscape Artist, owns Best of Boston teaching studio
What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.
Bring art into your space. It completes each room, creates comfort and brings back memories of special moments.
When you choose art for your space, don’t just look for color blotches to match your couch or rug. Think of ways you can bring in pleasant memories, to teleport yourself back to precious moments in time.
In installing art, be mindful of wall space. Don’t put a tiny piece on a large wall — it gets lost. Similarly, do not put a larger piece on a wall where less than a ¼ of its width remains on each side. It will not have enough breathing space otherwise.
Look for similar color palettes and try to stay away from battling prints in your décor. Opposite colors like red/green, blue/orange or purple/yellow create too much contrast. If your art is bold — go for subtler hues in your furniture and area rugs. Alternatively, if your furniture has lots of bright prints, aim for artwork that is more abstract and soft.
Intersperse family photos, artwork from friends and family, and more important art pieces in your home collection. [...]
Read the full interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn