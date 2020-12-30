Fotis Georgiadis Interviews Dr. Mark Mayfield on the Loneliness Epidemic & Gal Ringel on Technological Innovation
Dr. Mark Mayfield, Founder and CEO of Mayfield Counseling Centers. Gal Ringel, CEO and co-founder at Mine.
When a society was focused on connection, community, and relationships they thrived, when they didn’t, they began to falter. In my opinion the deepest desire of every human being is to be seen [...]”GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Dr. Mark Mayfield, Founder and CEO of Mayfield Counseling Centers
One step ahead of your competitors, that's how to take advantage of the global turmoil. Fotis Georgiadis is helping individuals and companies build their brand and image, build it better than their competitors. Fotis Georgiadis Interviews Dr. Mark Mayfield on the Loneliness Epidemic & Gal Ringel on Technological Innovation, excerpts from both are below. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below contact options to get your company moving in the right direction.
-
Dr. Mark Mayfield, Founder and CEO of Mayfield Counseling Centers
In your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic. Please give a story or an example for each.
Put down the phone/device: I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been in public and have seen people at a restaurant with their families on their phones. Please hear me say that I am not against phones or devices, I actually believe that they have a lot more good to offer than bad. BUT they need to be handled responsibly. I wish I could give you a formula, but in all honesty this needs to be determined by your family culture (meaning what is best for you personally and your family). I cannot tell you what that should look like. What I can tell you is that the more you look up and engage someone face-to-face, eye-to-eye, the less lonely you or the other person will be.
Work on yourself: The greatest place to start is with yourself. Going to a therapist, enrolling in a yoga class, seeing a spiritual advisor, are all steps you can take personally to make sure you are in a place to help others. In my opinion the antithesis to loneliness is Identity, Purpose, and Hope. If you have those three things you are much more available to develop connections and create community.
Learn to see the humanity of others: Let’s be honest. We need to stop fighting about who is right and who is wrong. There was a time when we could agree to disagree and still be friends. With the advent of social media, this has become more difficult. We need to learn to have conversations, to be curious, intentional, and honoring of those around us. We need to remember that we are all human beings with stories, traumas, hurts, joys, achievements, and successes. If someone is struggling we should walk with them without trying to fix or judge. If someone is successful we should celebrate with joy! If we don’t understand an idea or an opinion we should lean it and be curious. If we can do these things I believe a large part of this problem will go away.
Advocate for those that may not have a voice (or haven’t found it yet): When we do the first two, the this one should become a logical next step. Instead of deepening the segregation of our society (in all forms) those who understand their Identity and Purpose and have Hope, have a responsibility to walk alongside those who don’t yet.
Be intentional to create community: A safe, trusting, and vulnerable community is the next step. For those that have figured or are figuring things out it should be their responsibility to pay attention to those in need (similar to step 3). If someone is hurting sit with them, if someone is hungry take them a meal, if someone is successful celebrate with them.[...]
Read the rest of the interview here.
-
Gal Ringel, CEO and co-founder at Mine
Can you tell us about Mine’s technology? How do you think Mine’s technology is helping people?
Mine, which was established to empower consumers to discover and manage their data by using a proprietary non-intrusive AI algorithm to identify companies that are most likely to have collected a user’s personal data. Mine identifies companies that are holding onto data using email history based on the subject lines from a user’s email inbox without reading or collecting the body of the emails. In parallel to that, Mine developed another AI algorithm that analyzes the privacy policy of companies to learn what data they collect and what do they do with the data, and we did that to 4 million digital services worldwide.
With our Series A funding of $9.5M, we are working to build out new products that will enable consumers globally to fully control how their personal data is used and allow businesses to process “Right-To-Be-Forgotten” requests automatically.
Data privacy is a mainstream concern, but most people don’t know their data privacy rights and how to control who is holding on to their personal data. Mine puts the power back in the users’ hands by giving them the ability to identify who is holding their data and the tools to reclaim their data. We are driving a major social impact by making online data privacy rights accessible to the average person as well as providing transparency and choice to every consumer on the internet.
The full interview is available here.
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn