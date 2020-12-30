The Myth of Holiday Suicides: CDC Reports that the Suicide Rate is Lowest in December
More than 48,000 individuals took their own lives in 2018 and over 374,000 were treated for self-inflicted wounds as a result of suicidal attempts.
Suicide has become a major national health problem with suicide being the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.
In 2018, 10.7 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.3 million made a plan, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.
Nearly two-thirds of the newspaper stories linking the holidays and suicide over the 2016-17 holiday season supported a false connection between the two, the Annenberg Public Policy Center has found.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that the holiday suicide myth supports misinformation about suicide and might actually hinder prevention efforts.
Who Perpetuates the Myth?
The notion that suicidal attempts are greater during the holiday season has become immortalized by the media. The Annenberg Public Policy Center has been tracking media reports on suicide since 2000. A recent analysis found that 50% of articles written during the 2009–2010 holiday season perpetuated the myth.[6] The APPC study emphasized that nearly 50 percent of the articles written during the previous year’s holiday season made a direct connection between suicide and the holiday season thus perpetuating the myth. [6]
The fact is that suicides actually decrease during December. The CDC National Center reported that the rate of suicide decreases in December and peaks in spring and autumn. They emphatically state that this holiday suicide myth supports misinformation about suicide and might actually hinder prevention efforts. [7]
Over several decades, the holiday season has had the lowest suicide rates, according to CDC. CDC data from 2018, the latest available, show that the month with the lowest average daily suicide rate was December (12th in suicide rate). The next-lowest rates were in November (11th) and January (10th). In 2018, the highest rates were in June, July, and August—respectively, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. [6]
Earlier this month the Citizens Commission on Human Rights International (CCHR), hailed the decision by Australia's national drug regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, the equivalent to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to analyze hospital and death data to investigate the relationship between antidepressant use and youth suicide across the country. CCHR, a watchdog organization that investigates and exposes abuse in the mental health industry, is urging the FDA to follow Australia’s lead and recommends people report adverse antidepressant and psychotropic drug reactions to the FDA’s Medwatch program. For more information on suicide or to report abuse please visit www.cchrflorida.org or call 1-800-782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
