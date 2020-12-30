THE BIGGEST INJUSTICE TO THE WHITE 99%, BLACKS, MUSLIMS, NATIVE AMERICANS, MINORITIES WILL BE ADDRESSED BY BIDEN-HARRIS

use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence. Know and Harness the Difference Between Your Brain and Mind.

Biden-Harris will make sure the American system works equally for all, the 99% White, Black, Native Americans, Muslims, and all other minorities.

To create equality, justice, opportunity, prosperity, and power for all please vote for Rev. Warnock and Ossoff. A vote for Perdue and Loeffler will be more of the same, an American system for just 1%” — Sajid Khan

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The biggest injustice overlooked by every presidential team, Democrat, and Republican is keeping the vast majority of White, Black, Native American, and all other minorities uneducated about how to milk the American grant system. The laws are designed to allow only the most well-connected and the most educated to harness the American system. Simple folks who need the most help have no idea how to take advantage of the federal grant system.There are many federal programs that only the top groups are aware of, like there is this opportunity for ethnic groups to get the grants needed to found their own hospitals and schools. The Biden-Harris team will provide knowledge means for all the opportunities available and the necessary guidance and full financial grant support to bring ethnic hospitals and schools to the vast majority of the struggling White, Black, Native American, Muslim, and all other minorities' neighborhoods. Powerful broadband access will be provided to all areas. Bank loans, along with grants and technical expertise, will be provided to open new businesses.The creation of ethnic hospitals and schools, including technical schools, will be one more way for Biden-Harris to lift all Americans to health, happiness, and prosperity.Biden-Harris will also provide the means to create emotional health that generates wisdom for your group. Just imagine whole generations of wise Americans in every group including in your group.The fundamental mistake our experts make is they confuse wisdom with knowledge. Wisdom is about how we handle knowledge. Wisdom is not about what we know. Wisdom is about how we feel and how we behave. Wisdom is our attitude. Wisdom is emotional health. Wisdom is about optimizing knowledge.As wisdom is a function of the brain, wisdom education is about brain education. If you want to actualize your group's world dream, focus on emotional health through brain education. Your group will have full access to brain education.Just imagine 50% of America struggling to make ends meet. It is because we make good money with our well-educated minds but spend it with our miseducated brains. For the first time under Biden-Harris, both the brains and minds of all groups will be well educated, not just the 1%! Leading America to handle the well-earned money wisely! Your group will learn how to earn, save, and invest money wisely!Here are early education tools that you can start using now.All those with children from zero to 2 years must start educating the child, with 'Give me 1, 2, 3 up to 20' with gestures, just as we now say, 'Give me five.' This will wire the child's brain for math. It will know numbers before it can say 1, 2, 3. The child will become a champion in math, science, and computers.Hold the infant's hand with a pencil and draw a straight line again and again and say one, one, one. Gradually move on to more numbers. The infant will make a connection with sound and writing early on. Start also with alphabets C and O. Even start with painting early on. Same with some sport. Let the child practice on a toy musical instrument. Use flashcards etc. Please put the child on programs like ABCmouse.com.Just imagine a drug-free, financial struggle free pure life! From the Native American Nations to all minority enclaves thriving with health, happiness, and prosperity. Under Biden-Harris, our destiny and freedom will be in our own hands!Here is a one-way ticket to a thriving, healthy, happy, and prosperous America, for your group: https://medium.com/@sajidalikhan2/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a For Biden-Harris to address these injustices and empower your group, please vote for Rev.Warnock and Ossoff.

MY HYPOTHESIS WITH ITS TRILLION DOLLAR APPLICATIONS THAT I HAVE HANDED OVER TO BIDEN-HARRIS TO USE AS THEIR OWN.