Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumni Dana Wilkey releases new podcast Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey - UNCENSORED

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles/Miami It’s teatime and the iconic OG, Dana Wilkey is ready to dish it on her Bravolebrities alumni and cast members as well as other items of interest to Wilkey. A weekly show hosted by pop culture icon Dana Wilkey. "Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey UNCENSORED" takes a deep dive into genuine insider viewpoints on the latest gossip, celebrity feuds and other scandalous stories. Dana shares her hilarious and controversial opinions, nothing is off limits. Reality TV and beyond, featuring her producer Casey Hanley and guest celebrity co-hosts.

The podcast is launching with five episodes and a new episode will drop weekly on Sunday.

“The podcast came from so many requests for her to do one on her Instagram, which is made up of juicy videos on celebrity gossip and Dana’s wild and hilarious take on things. I always say ‘Dana has a face for radio…and I guess a voice too.’ I’m just kidding, but in all honesty, she has a great knowledge of the inner workings of reality shows and just really cracks me up. A podcast was the most obvious choice for her unique disposition and lively personality.” Said her producer, Casey Hanley.

Dana said “It’s fun to continue the relationship with the fans on other platforms like social media and the podcast realm and build a community. I see my Instagram and the podcast as my art. I always dreamed of being on the View or SNL and my content is a weird combination of the two. The fans and I both have needed an outlet during Covid and so we genuinely enjoy hanging out on these platforms talking about gossip, conspiracy theories and pop culture something we all share in common”, laughed Wilkey.

The Podcast is available on all major podcast providers.

Dana Wilkey is a Reality Star, Product Placement Agent and Entertainment Event Producer. Dana Wilkey is a graduate from USC in Political Science with a minor in Business. She currently lives in Miami, FL with her son and has her own pop culture Podcast, "Dishing the Drama with Dana Wilkey" uncensored. Dana’s Instagram is wilkey_dana and her Twitter is @danawilkey .Dana has appeared on several reality pilots but is best remembered for Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a cast member and guest star in seasons 1, 2 & 3. She is famed for saying, “Did you know, $25,000” about her sunglasses. She also memorably produced several over-the-top birthday parties and flaunted the "one-million-dollar lollipop holder" all while being a supportive friend to Taylor Armstrong through difficult moments on the show.

Dana's phrase: “Did you know $25,000” is considered iconic by many, memorialized by a song about the glasses released by Dana.

Casey Hanley graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in Performance and has been working as an actor, writer, producer in Los Angeles ever since. Many of his projects tend to revolve LGBTQ+ stories as he's SUPER gay and tend to center around strong female leads… as he's SUPER gay. As an actor, he has booked several comedic spots for AT&T, Google, Android and Capital One.

In addition to writing his own material, he has written standup for other comedians in Los Angeles. Previously, he had a show in development at HBO and currently has a show in development at Priority Pictures. He’s also written and produced sketches for Funny or Die, WhoHaha, and had a monthly comedy show in West Hollywood before the apocalypse began.

His latest short film, Ride in Progress, premiered at Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). Currently, he's working on a half-hour comedy, FanGirl, that was featured in Variety. In addition, he recently wrapped another short film, Hysterical, that shot at the world famous, Comedy Store in West Hollywood which you can hopefully catch on the film festival circuit in 2022.

When he's not working on his own projects, you might find him working in TV and Film production. He worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special that aired on HBO Max around Thanksgiving and if you like pop-stars, you can check out the Justin Bieber: Seasons Series on YouTube because he worked on that too.

Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey - uncensored Podcast teaser