Queer Money Talks launches with David Treece on Q News Tonight

Queer Money Talks with David Treece has launched with great success on Q News Tonight, the first live LGBTQ daily evening show in the country.

Even though the LGBTQ community’s needs have largely been ignored by the financial services industry, I have fought and will continue to fight to give the community a chance at real wealth creation.” — David Treece

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AMERICA’S FIRST LIVE LGBTQ DAILY EVENING SHOW ADDS VETERAN FINANCIAL ADVISOR DAVID TREECE TO LINEUP

MIAMI (OCT. 30, 2020) - Queer Money Talks with David Treece, a new weekly financial news segment, has launched with great success on Q News Tonight, the first live LGBTQ daily evening show in the country Queer Money Talks Teaser http://youtu.be/nj0xdLoo3o4 .

“Even though the LGBTQ community’s needs have largely been ignored by the financial services industry, I have fought and will continue to fight to give the community a chance at real wealth creation,” said David, who has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. “My information is unvarnished and gets to the heart of how to invest and what to look for in an up or down market.”

Q News Tonight is a product of Happening Out Television Network, a collection of powerful brands that deliver diverse and engaging content. Watch “Q News Tonight” daily LIVE at 7pm ET or any time on-demand on YouTube. If news from a unique LGBT perspective is important to you, visit Q News Tonight Teaser http://www.youtube.com/c/QNewsTonight .

There is a void in the financial services industry regarding the LGBTQ community and its finances, and Queer Money Talks was created to address it. “I have seen first-hand the reluctance of many LGBTQ people to work with the financial services industry because trust is low. There is an impression that the financial services industry is old, while, male, straight, conservative, and unwelcoming. I am an openly gay man, and this show aims to specifically help LGBTQ people with their money,” Treece said. Financial planning and values for saving for retirement, paying off debt, building credit scores and other life goals are not one-size-fits-all, and this show addresses the specific needs of LGBTQ people.

LGBTQ older adults face growing challenges, which may include special health and retirement planning scenarios including choosing a long-term care facility or retirement village that is LGBTQ-friendly. In some cases, same sex partners find themselves sadly alienated from family and if something goes wrong, they may not have someone legally designated to make decisions for them.

Additionally, physical and mental health needs, as LGBTQ members age, can be different and have to be part of long-term healthcare financial requirements. That comes as LGBTQ members are still confronted with the reality that they are not allowed to make decisions for their partners without certain protocols in place.

David tackles these tough topics and fields a wide variety of questions including how to best deal with credit card rewards, how do trusts work and what to do if you get a notice from the IRS.

David said, “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to help give advice weekly to my LGBTQ community in this national forum. There is a real need for this now more than ever with the pandemic. I want to be part of what helps someone receive their most fabulous life.”

# # #

About David Treece, Financial Group With 30 years of experience, David Treece works as a fee-based investment advisor representative who is also an Accredited Investment Fiduciary. Treece has specialized experience in retirement planning and can advise on investments, insurances, income planning, tax planning, beneficiaries, emergency document retrieval, information security, estate planning, issues related to health and wellness, aging in place, and senior well-being. David is the head of Treece Financial Group. Treece holds life, health, and annuity insurance licenses as well as series 6, 22, 52 62, 63, and 65 securities registrations, and has an MBA. Treece has been a leader in the LGBTQ community and is the founder of the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. Treece has received several awards from the LGBT community for his lifetime of activism. He and his husband have been together for 35 years and have been involved in the fight for LGBTQ equality for decades.

Media Contact: Publicity@davidtreece.com

Securities and advisory services offered through Registered Representatives of Cetera Advisors LLC, FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer, and a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other entity. Treece Financial Group is not affiliated with Cetera Advisors LLC.

Queer Money Talks Teaser