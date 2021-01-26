"Amigo Skate, Cuba", Revolution on Four Wheels - The Documentary Film is Playing at the Drive In

"Amigo Skate, Cuba", Revolution on Four Wheels - A Documentary Film Revolution on Four Wheels, Rene Lecour and Amigo Skate Cuba rally the Cuban skate youth to join the international skate community on the annual "Go Skate Day", June 21, where they peacefully skate in unison on the streets of Havana! Chris Wedding (Cinematographer/ producer), Vanesa Wilkey-Escobar (Director/ Producer) and Rene Lecour (Founder - Amigo Skate Cuba Charity)

Will be showing at the Arena Cinelounge Drive- in Theater starting on February 20, 2021 - Don't miss it!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skateboards are contraband in Cuba, but for 40 years an underground skate culture survived on splintered decks and worn-out wheels.

Now, Cuba’s renegade skaters are teaming up with a charity group out of Miami called Amigo Skate Cuba that smuggles skateboards into the blockaded country. Their mission - to overcome old prejudices and build a skate park in Havana to inspire Cuba’s at-risk youth.

This award winning documentary will be playing at the Arena Cinelounge beginning Feb 20, 2021.

Arena CineLounge

1625 N. Las Palmas Avenue. Los Angeles, CA 90028

https://arenascreen.com/calendar

"Amigo Skate, Cuba" won for Best Documentary Film at the Miami Film Festival in 2018.

As of October 2020 the film has been released and available for purchase online and on Demand.

Vanesa Wilkey-Escobar, the director, began exploring her Cuban roots for a film project and travelled to Miami in early 2015 to visit family and hear old stories and memories of Cuba. While there, she met Rene Lecour, founder of Amigo Skate Cuba, and was immediately drawn to the story around his charity and smuggling skateboards into Cuba. She called Chris Wedding, a fellow producer, and told him point blank – “We are going to Cuba!”

The rest is history. They managed to quickly raise the funds through generous Kickstarter donations and a private investor. In less than three months they were on a plane with a crew of six with huge duffel bags stuffed with skateboards and film equipment headed for Havana, Cuba.

What began that day was a three-year journey that culminated in a feature film documentary filled with images of an beautiful and dilapidated island that holds the hopes and dreams of young Cuban skateboarders and the ambitions of a few aging American and Cuban skateboarders to gets those kids a little slice freedom by way of a government approved skate park.

Directed by: Vanesa Wilkey-Escobar

Cinematography by: Chris Wedding

Executive Producer: Brian Leaghty

Produced by: Vanesa Wilkey-Escobar and Chris Wedding

