Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York which are consistent with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance. Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing. Individuals should to continue strict adherence to all recommended safe behaviors to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.

"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings. I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny. New York is leading the nation in quickly and efficiently administering the vaccine, so if we can continue that progress and the rest of us keep making smart decisions like avoiding gatherings, socially distancing and wearing masks, we will finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 160,164

- 160,164 Total Positive - 11,438

- 11,438 Percent Positive - 7.14%

- 7.14% Patient Hospitalization - 7,814 (+255)

- 7,814 (+255) Patients Newly Admitted - 788

- 788 Hospital Counties - 54

- 54 Number ICU - 1,224 (+2)

- 1,224 (+2) Number ICU with Intubation - 711 (-6)

- 711 (-6) Total Discharges - 100,442 (+434)

- 100,442 (+434) Deaths - 124

- 124 Total Deaths - 29,756

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg) Capital Region 399 0.04% 26% Central New York 425 0.05% 23% Finger Lakes 964 0.08% 34% Long Island 1,358 0.05% 26% Mid-Hudson 899 0.04% 36% Mohawk Valley 263 0.05% 27% New York City 2,717 0.03% 31% North Country 79 0.02% 42% Southern Tier 191 0.03% 45% Western New York 519 0.04% 35% Statewide 7,814 0.04% 31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 214 175 19% Central New York 267 190 27% Finger Lakes 397 287 30% Long Island 816 610 24% Mid-Hudson 681 405 42% Mohawk Valley 130 99 26% New York City 2,469 1,729 28% North Country 57 37 47% Southern Tier 125 82 39% Western New York 545 323 42% NYS TOTAL 5,701 3,937 31%

Yesterday, 160,164 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.14 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 7.95% 8.48% 8.60% Central New York 6.29% 6.69% 7.00% Finger Lakes 8.12% 8.55% 8.66% Long Island 6.56% 6.70% 6.85% Mid-Hudson 6.03% 6.29% 6.33% Mohawk Valley 8.84% 9.26% 9.11% New York City 4.64% 4.82% 4.96% North Country 6.51% 6.88% 7.24% Southern Tier 3.06% 3.37% 4.12% Western New York 6.15% 6.43% 6.53% Statewide 5.66% 5.90% 6.06%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 5.44% 5.71% 5.87% Brooklyn 4.83% 5.00% 5.12% Manhattan 2.81% 2.83% 2.86% Queens 5.52% 5.68% 5.83% Staten Island 5.76% 6.03% 6.19%

Of the 943,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 11,112 232 Allegany 1,762 14 Broome 7,855 110 Cattaraugus 2,372 35 Cayuga 2,655 80 Chautauqua 3,337 76 Chemung 4,389 47 Chenango 1,160 31 Clinton 1,028 48 Columbia 1,566 29 Cortland 1,986 21 Delaware 675 20 Dutchess 11,720 124 Erie 40,256 382 Essex 537 8 Franklin 729 16 Fulton 1,244 11 Genesee 2,551 56 Greene 1,214 26 Hamilton 99 0 Herkimer 1,980 74 Jefferson 1,667 44 Lewis 841 9 Livingston 1,778 28 Madison 2,186 36 Monroe 32,457 458 Montgomery 1,273 33 Nassau 85,023 979 Niagara 8,114 177 NYC 415,357 4,570 Oneida 11,442 254 Onondaga 20,278 293 Ontario 3,073 66 Orange 22,683 177 Orleans 1,259 6 Oswego 3,264 68 Otsego 1,158 27 Putnam 4,644 67 Rensselaer 4,015 90 Rockland 26,926 219 Saratoga 5,268 138 Schenectady 5,608 154 Schoharie 527 11 Schuyler 504 7 Seneca 748 22 St. Lawrence 1,948 36 Steuben 3,250 47 Suffolk 92,391 1,212 Sullivan 3,014 34 Tioga 1,630 14 Tompkins 1,993 12 Ulster 5,498 62 Warren 1,094 18 Washington 775 8 Wayne 2,396 44 Westchester 67,931 543 Wyoming 1,277 24 Yates 473 11

Yesterday, 124 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: