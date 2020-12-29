Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Updated Quarantine Guidelines

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York which are consistent with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance. Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing. Individuals should to continue strict adherence to all recommended safe behaviors to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.

"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings. I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny. New York is leading the nation in quickly and efficiently administering the vaccine, so if we can continue that progress and the rest of us keep making smart decisions like avoiding gatherings, socially distancing and wearing masks, we will finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel." 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported - 160,164
  • Total Positive - 11,438
  • Percent Positive - 7.14%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 7,814 (+255)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 788
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 1,224 (+2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 711 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 100,442 (+434)
  • Deaths - 124
  • Total Deaths - 29,756

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows: 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)

Capital Region

399

0.04%

26%

Central New York

425

0.05%

23%

Finger Lakes

964

0.08%

34%

Long Island

1,358

0.05%

26%

Mid-Hudson

899

0.04%

36%

Mohawk Valley

263

0.05%

27%

New York City

2,717

0.03%

31%

North Country

79

0.02%

42%

Southern Tier

191

0.03%

45%

Western New York

519

0.04%

35%

Statewide

7,814

0.04%

31%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)

Capital Region

214

175

19%

Central New York

267

190

27%

Finger Lakes

397

287

30%

Long Island

816

610

24%

Mid-Hudson

681

405

42%

Mohawk Valley

130

99

26%

New York City

2,469

1,729

28%

North Country

57

37

47%

Southern Tier

125

82

39%

Western New York

545

323

42%

NYS TOTAL

5,701

3,937

31%

     

Yesterday, 160,164 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.14 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Capital Region

7.95%

8.48%

8.60%

Central New York

6.29%

6.69%

7.00%

Finger Lakes

8.12%

8.55%

8.66%

Long Island

6.56%

6.70%

6.85%

Mid-Hudson

6.03%

6.29%

6.33%

Mohawk Valley

8.84%

9.26%

9.11%

New York City

4.64%

4.82%

4.96%

North Country

6.51%

6.88%

7.24%

Southern Tier

3.06%

3.37%

4.12%

Western New York

6.15%

6.43%

6.53%

Statewide

5.66%

5.90%

6.06%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

SATURDAY

SUNDAY

MONDAY

Bronx

5.44%

5.71%

5.87%

Brooklyn

4.83%

5.00%

5.12%

Manhattan

2.81%

2.83%

2.86%

Queens

5.52%

5.68%

5.83%

Staten Island

5.76%

6.03%

6.19%

 

Of the 943,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

11,112

232

Allegany

1,762

14

Broome

7,855

110

Cattaraugus

2,372

35

Cayuga

2,655

80

Chautauqua

3,337

76

Chemung

4,389

47

Chenango

1,160

31

Clinton

1,028

48

Columbia

1,566

29

Cortland

1,986

21

Delaware

675

20

Dutchess

11,720

124

Erie

40,256

382

Essex

537

8

Franklin

729

16

Fulton

1,244

11

Genesee

2,551

56

Greene

1,214

26

Hamilton

99

0

Herkimer

1,980

74

Jefferson

1,667

44

Lewis

841

9

Livingston

1,778

28

Madison

2,186

36

Monroe

32,457

458

Montgomery

1,273

33

Nassau

85,023

979

Niagara

8,114

177

NYC

415,357

4,570

Oneida

11,442

254

Onondaga

20,278

293

Ontario

3,073

66

Orange

22,683

177

Orleans

1,259

6

Oswego

3,264

68

Otsego

1,158

27

Putnam

4,644

67

Rensselaer

4,015

90

Rockland

26,926

219

Saratoga

5,268

138

Schenectady

5,608

154

Schoharie

527

11

Schuyler

504

7

Seneca

748

22

St. Lawrence

1,948

36

Steuben

3,250

47

Suffolk

92,391

1,212

Sullivan

3,014

34

Tioga

1,630

14

Tompkins

1,993

12

Ulster

5,498

62

Warren

1,094

18

Washington

775

8

Wayne

2,396

44

Westchester

67,931

543

Wyoming

1,277

24

Yates

473

11

 

Yesterday, 124 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

4

Bronx

1

Broome

2

Cayuga

1

Chemung

1

Cortland

1

Dutchess

4

Erie

8

Fulton

1

Genesee

2

Greene

1

Kings

12

Madison

4

Manhattan

8

Monroe

6

Montgomery

1

Nassau

8

Niagara

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

8

Ontario

2

Orange

2

Otsego

2

Putnam

1

Queens

9

Rensselaer

1

Richmond

5

Saratoga

2

Schenectady

2

Seneca

3

St. Lawrence

1

Steuben

1

Suffolk

11

Ulster

1

Warren

1

Westchester

4

Wyoming

1

