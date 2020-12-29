Updated Quarantine Guidelines
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced updated quarantine guidelines for New York which are consistent with the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance. Under the new guidelines, individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end their quarantine after 10 days without a testing requirement as long as no symptoms have been reported during the quarantine period. After day 10 is reached, individuals must continue monitoring for symptoms through day 14 and if any develop, they should immediately self-isolate and contact the local health department or their healthcare provider to report this change and determine if they should seek testing. Individuals should to continue strict adherence to all recommended safe behaviors to stop the spread - wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.
"As we approach the New Year and the end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth - celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Governor Cuomo said. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings. I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny. New York is leading the nation in quickly and efficiently administering the vaccine, so if we can continue that progress and the rest of us keep making smart decisions like avoiding gatherings, socially distancing and wearing masks, we will finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 160,164
- Total Positive - 11,438
- Percent Positive - 7.14%
- Patient Hospitalization - 7,814 (+255)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 788
- Hospital Counties - 54
- Number ICU - 1,224 (+2)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 711 (-6)
- Total Discharges - 100,442 (+434)
- Deaths - 124
- Total Deaths - 29,756
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region (7-Day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
399
|
0.04%
|
26%
|
Central New York
|
425
|
0.05%
|
23%
|
Finger Lakes
|
964
|
0.08%
|
34%
|
Long Island
|
1,358
|
0.05%
|
26%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
899
|
0.04%
|
36%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
263
|
0.05%
|
27%
|
New York City
|
2,717
|
0.03%
|
31%
|
North Country
|
79
|
0.02%
|
42%
|
Southern Tier
|
191
|
0.03%
|
45%
|
Western New York
|
519
|
0.04%
|
35%
|
Statewide
|
7,814
|
0.04%
|
31%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
214
|
175
|
19%
|
Central New York
|
267
|
190
|
27%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
287
|
30%
|
Long Island
|
816
|
610
|
24%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
681
|
405
|
42%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
130
|
99
|
26%
|
New York City
|
2,469
|
1,729
|
28%
|
North Country
|
57
|
37
|
47%
|
Southern Tier
|
125
|
82
|
39%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
323
|
42%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5,701
|
3,937
|
31%
Yesterday, 160,164 test results were reported to New York State, and 7.14 percent were positive. Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Capital Region
|
7.95%
|
8.48%
|
8.60%
|
Central New York
|
6.29%
|
6.69%
|
7.00%
|
Finger Lakes
|
8.12%
|
8.55%
|
8.66%
|
Long Island
|
6.56%
|
6.70%
|
6.85%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.03%
|
6.29%
|
6.33%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
8.84%
|
9.26%
|
9.11%
|
New York City
|
4.64%
|
4.82%
|
4.96%
|
North Country
|
6.51%
|
6.88%
|
7.24%
|
Southern Tier
|
3.06%
|
3.37%
|
4.12%
|
Western New York
|
6.15%
|
6.43%
|
6.53%
|
Statewide
|
5.66%
|
5.90%
|
6.06%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SATURDAY
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
Bronx
|
5.44%
|
5.71%
|
5.87%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.83%
|
5.00%
|
5.12%
|
Manhattan
|
2.81%
|
2.83%
|
2.86%
|
Queens
|
5.52%
|
5.68%
|
5.83%
|
Staten Island
|
5.76%
|
6.03%
|
6.19%
Of the 943,990 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
11,112
|
232
|
Allegany
|
1,762
|
14
|
Broome
|
7,855
|
110
|
Cattaraugus
|
2,372
|
35
|
Cayuga
|
2,655
|
80
|
Chautauqua
|
3,337
|
76
|
Chemung
|
4,389
|
47
|
Chenango
|
1,160
|
31
|
Clinton
|
1,028
|
48
|
Columbia
|
1,566
|
29
|
Cortland
|
1,986
|
21
|
Delaware
|
675
|
20
|
Dutchess
|
11,720
|
124
|
Erie
|
40,256
|
382
|
Essex
|
537
|
8
|
Franklin
|
729
|
16
|
Fulton
|
1,244
|
11
|
Genesee
|
2,551
|
56
|
Greene
|
1,214
|
26
|
Hamilton
|
99
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
1,980
|
74
|
Jefferson
|
1,667
|
44
|
Lewis
|
841
|
9
|
Livingston
|
1,778
|
28
|
Madison
|
2,186
|
36
|
Monroe
|
32,457
|
458
|
Montgomery
|
1,273
|
33
|
Nassau
|
85,023
|
979
|
Niagara
|
8,114
|
177
|
NYC
|
415,357
|
4,570
|
Oneida
|
11,442
|
254
|
Onondaga
|
20,278
|
293
|
Ontario
|
3,073
|
66
|
Orange
|
22,683
|
177
|
Orleans
|
1,259
|
6
|
Oswego
|
3,264
|
68
|
Otsego
|
1,158
|
27
|
Putnam
|
4,644
|
67
|
Rensselaer
|
4,015
|
90
|
Rockland
|
26,926
|
219
|
Saratoga
|
5,268
|
138
|
Schenectady
|
5,608
|
154
|
Schoharie
|
527
|
11
|
Schuyler
|
504
|
7
|
Seneca
|
748
|
22
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,948
|
36
|
Steuben
|
3,250
|
47
|
Suffolk
|
92,391
|
1,212
|
Sullivan
|
3,014
|
34
|
Tioga
|
1,630
|
14
|
Tompkins
|
1,993
|
12
|
Ulster
|
5,498
|
62
|
Warren
|
1,094
|
18
|
Washington
|
775
|
8
|
Wayne
|
2,396
|
44
|
Westchester
|
67,931
|
543
|
Wyoming
|
1,277
|
24
|
Yates
|
473
|
11
Yesterday, 124 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
4
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Broome
|
2
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Cortland
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
4
|
Erie
|
8
|
Fulton
|
1
|
Genesee
|
2
|
Greene
|
1
|
Kings
|
12
|
Madison
|
4
|
Manhattan
|
8
|
Monroe
|
6
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
8
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
8
|
Ontario
|
2
|
Orange
|
2
|
Otsego
|
2
|
Putnam
|
1
|
Queens
|
9
|
Rensselaer
|
1
|
Richmond
|
5
|
Saratoga
|
2
|
Schenectady
|
2
|
Seneca
|
3
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Steuben
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
11
|
Ulster
|
1
|
Warren
|
1
|
Westchester
|
4
|
Wyoming
|
1