Expanding Compensation for Crime Victims

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced expanded access to compensation for individuals who have been impacted by homicide and other crimes and victimized by financial scams. New laws increase caps on funeral and burial expenses to $12,000 and reimbursement for victims of financial scams to $2,500 and allow anyone responsible for crime scene cleanup costs to seek reimbursement, regardless of whether they lived where the crime occurred. These changes take effect today, Nov. 5, and apply to claims filed with the state Office of Victim Services on or after that date. Governor Hochul secured these new caps, expanded eligibility and other significant measures to improve services for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and other crimes as part of FY26 Enacted Budget.

“Protecting New Yorkers from harm is my number one priority – and that includes ensuring that no one faces the emotional and financial toll of a tragedy alone,” Governor Hochul said. “That is why I advocated for these new laws, effective today, that not only increase support for victims and their families, but also affirm our state’s commitment to standing with survivors as they pick up the pieces and rebuild their lives.”

The state Office of Victim Services (OVS) provides a financial safety net for individuals facing out-of-pocket, crime-related expenses without any other means to pay for them. The cap on funeral and burial expenses has been doubled from $6,000 to $12,000 and also effective today, state law has been amended to eliminate contributory conduct in homicide cases. This change recognizes that individuals who lose someone to a violent, sudden act shouldn’t face financial hardship or lack support as they grieve. Previously, state law allowed the Office of Victim Services to reduce reimbursement for funeral and burial costs and other crime-related expenses up to 50 percent if the agency determined that an individual’s actions contributed to their death. Changes also include:

Expanded access to crime scene cleanup costs. Previously, an individual could only receive reimbursement (up to $2,500) if they lived where the crime occurred. Now, anyone who pays out-of-pocket for those expenses is eligible to seek OVS assistance.

Increased support for victims of financial scams. Individuals younger than 18, older than 60, and/or those disabled, physically injured or meet other eligibility criteria may now receive up to $2,500 if they have been victims of financial scams. The cap on reimbursement had been $100.

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “New York State has a long, strong and proud history of supporting those in need and protecting its most vulnerable residents. No Governor has invested in public safety and supported victims and survivors of crime as much as Governor Hochul, who recognizes that keeping New Yorkers safe means ensuring individuals in crisis receive the support and services they need to help them recover and thrive. These changes provide greater access to critical relief for those impacted by crime and violence.”

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, "Victims and survivors of crime often face unexpected costs after an incident: replacing belongings, changing locks, repairing damage, and most sadly, burying a loved one. Too often, these needs go unmet. I'm pleased Governor Hochul is building on our work to cut the red tape for crime victims and survivors, and ensure they can more easily access the assistance they need and deserve."

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “The Office of Victim Services (OVS) offers an array of critical assistance and support to victims. The changes we made in this year's budget reflects how important the work OVS performs in providing assistance to victims of crime. Raising the cap on funeral and burial expenses from $6,000 to $12,000 recognizes the rising costs in funeral and burial expenses, which can be an enormous, unexpected hardship for families who have lost a loved one who was a crime victim. Removing the limitation which allowed only individuals who live where a crime occurred to receive reimbursement for cleanup costs recognizes that any individual who contributes to cleanup costs provides this important work, especially in situations where the individual who lives at the location is unable to do so. We also understand the intensity with which perpetrators of financial crime have increased their efforts, especially in targeting vulnerable populations with new and sophisticated financial scams. Victims are often left in a perilous financial condition. Increasing the support victims of financial crime can receive from $100 to $2,500 will provide needed stability to help victims during these difficult times.”

Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and the Office of Victim Services for expanding financial support for crime victims and their families. Increasing reimbursement for funeral costs, financial scams, and crime scene cleanup ensures survivors are not burdened by unexpected expenses during times of trauma. These commonsense measures provide meaningful relief and strengthen our commitment to supporting New Yorkers when they need it most."

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “These expanded protections and increased compensation limits reflect our state’s deep commitment to justice, compassion, and equity for all New Yorkers. Victims and survivors of crime deserve not only our empathy but our concrete support as they rebuild their lives. I applaud Governor Hochul and the Office of Victim Services for ensuring that families facing unimaginable loss or hardship will now have greater access to the financial assistance and resources they need to heal.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “The State has a responsibility to provide an effective, reliable support system for victims and survivors of crime. By passing laws to increase compensation and expand eligibility, we are taking the important step of improving services and helping more New Yorkers in need. People should not have to struggle with financial hardship in addition to the difficulty of moving through the aftermath of homicide, sexual or domestic assault, or recovering from financial scams. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in securing these important changes to the law to help ease the burden on those who have been the victim of a crime.”

These changes in compensation occur as OVS continues working to implement the state’s Fair Access to Victim Compensation Act, which takes effect Dec. 31, 2025, and eliminates the need for individuals to report a crime to law enforcement. Instead, OVS will accept documentation from a victim service provider, mental health provider, or medical provider attesting that the person was a victim of a crime. This law, which also extends the timeframe for filing a compensation claim, recognizes that individuals may be reluctant to involve the criminal justice system because of fear of further harm to them or their family, prior experiences with police, or their immigration status, for example.

The FY26 Enacted Budget included commonsense changes to the state’s discovery laws championed by Governor Hochul that maintain due process for defendants while replacing a system that allowed for automatic dismissals based on technical errors and had adverse effects on survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other serious crimes. It also includes the first funding increase for rape crisis centers in a decade: nearly $13 million – double the funding included in last year’s budget – for 52 programs across the state certified by the state Department of Health.

New laws expanding protections and services for survivors of sexual assault will take effect Feb. 3, 2026: extending HIV prophylaxis medication coverage to all survivors of sexual assault, not just those younger than 18; and increasing the reimbursement rates for forensic exams and expanding virtual forensic exam services in underserved areas. Individuals impacted by gender-based violence have improved access to public assistance, and vendors doing business with New York State must affirm they have a gender-based violence workplace policy because of Governor Hochul’s advocacy.

During state FY25, the OVS provided nearly $20 million in financial assistance to victims and survivors of crime. New York is the only state in the country with no cap on medical and counseling expenses, which ensures eligible individuals receive help for as long as they need it. All reimbursement and payments for crime-related costs are paid by fines, fees and surcharges paid by certain individuals convicted in state or federal court, not federal or state tax dollars.

In addition to administering compensation, OVS funds and supports a network of victim assistance programs that provide counseling, support groups, legal services, emergency shelter, advocacy and other confidential services at no cost to anyone who needs them. Visit ovs.ny.gov for more information and follow the Office of Victim Services on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (Twitter).