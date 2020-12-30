Purple Heart Homes Ends 2020 With More Than 700 Projects Completed
Modular additions, tiny homes enable more Veterans to be servedSTATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH) is pleased to announce that it is ending the 2020 calendar year with an unprecedented number of “Mission Completes”. With 166 projects completed this year, PHH has reached a total of 726 Veterans served!
During this year, PHH developed the capabilities to create modular additions and tiny homes, the addition of which enabled the charitable organization to provide home renovations and new tiny homes to this large number of service-connected disabled Veterans. Thanks to the generosity of partners and volunteers, these deserving Veterans from all eras are now living safely and more comfortably in their own homes.
“We are exceptionally grateful to the many charitable organizations that have come together to help us this year,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PHH. “Purple Heart Homes could not accomplish its work on behalf of service-connected disabled Veterans without the generosity of our national partner organizations and the local charities that also provide funding and volunteers for these projects. We are humbled and delighted to end this year in such a positive way, and want to thank everyone who has provided their support to PHH to help us provide Veterans, from all eras, the most basic, but important, necessity – a home. All of us at PHH wish all of you a wonderful holiday and a happy, healthy, and safe 2021.”
PHH has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place and The Veterans Home Opportunity Program. From building a ramp to providing homeownership opportunities to Veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, PHHUSA’s programs are designed to fit the specific needs of Veterans of all ages and from all eras. Please join PHHUSA and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a chapter in your community. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help PHHUSA in its mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled and Aging Veterans.
About Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
Kerry Lawing
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 7048183424
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter