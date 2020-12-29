Learn about white bass fishing at Jan. 12 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for white bass – particularly during the spring spawning run – is an activity that’s special to many Missouri anglers.

People can learn more about how to hook this popular fish at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) free virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: White Bass.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175654

MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will discuss lure options, fishing techniques, and where to look for white bass when they start making their spring spawning runs. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.