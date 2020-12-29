Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,057 in the last 365 days.

Learn about white bass fishing at Jan. 12 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fishing for white bass – particularly during the spring spawning run – is an activity that’s special to many Missouri anglers.

People can learn more about how to hook this popular fish at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) free virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: White Bass.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175654

MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will discuss lure options, fishing techniques, and where to look for white bass when they start making their spring spawning runs. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Learn about white bass fishing at Jan. 12 MDC virtual program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.