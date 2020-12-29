IPification Wins in the Mobile Security Category at the Security Excellence Awards

IPification Mobile Authentication and SIM Swap prevention

IPification Mobile Authentication and SIM Swap prevention

One-click mobile authentication and phone verification solution, IPification named the winner for Mobile Security at the 2020 Security Excellence Awards.

For our devoted team, it’s a great pleasure to be recognized once again for providing the best mobile security through our passwordless authentication and phone verification solution.”
— Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO
HONG KONG, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Security Excellence Awards are organized by Computing, and they celebrate the accomplishments of the IT industry’s leading companies, solutions, products, and personalities. Computing has been the leading UK business technology information resource for over 40 years across numerous media channels.

In 2020, they have chosen IPification in the category Mobile Security award from a pool of international nominees.

“I know we will all be remembering 2020 as a very unordinary year. For our devoted team, it’s a great pleasure to be recognized once again for providing the best mobile security through our passwordless authentication solution,” said IPification CEO, Stefan Kostic. “We’re proud to see the Security Excellence Awards, as so many others this year, recognize the potential of IPification.”

He added that this award will only motivate the young team further to keep up their commitment and great work on their mission to build the backbone of mobile authentication.

IPification has worked hard this year, having deployed its propriety mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention technology in more than 11 different markets.

Maja Perovic
IPification
maja@ipification.com

You just read:

IPification Wins in the Mobile Security Category at the Security Excellence Awards

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Maja Perovic
IPification "
Company/Organization
Benefit Vantage Limited
Units 823-825, Level 8, Cyberport 1
Hong Kong, 999077
Hong Kong
+852 3703 5993
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the device, SIM & phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by some of the leading telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including Microsoft, GBG, DataZoo, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital. As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K.,Serbia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.

About Us

More From This Author
IPification Wins in the Mobile Security Category at the Security Excellence Awards
IPification Passwordless, One-Click Login and Authentication Available in Peru
IPification Wins Global Innovation Leadership Award at the Mobile Breakthrough Awards
View All Stories From This Author