IPification Wins in the Mobile Security Category at the Security Excellence Awards
One-click mobile authentication and phone verification solution, IPification named the winner for Mobile Security at the 2020 Security Excellence Awards.
For our devoted team, it’s a great pleasure to be recognized once again for providing the best mobile security through our passwordless authentication and phone verification solution.”HONG KONG, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Security Excellence Awards are organized by Computing, and they celebrate the accomplishments of the IT industry’s leading companies, solutions, products, and personalities. Computing has been the leading UK business technology information resource for over 40 years across numerous media channels.
— Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO
In 2020, they have chosen IPification in the category Mobile Security award from a pool of international nominees.
“I know we will all be remembering 2020 as a very unordinary year. For our devoted team, it’s a great pleasure to be recognized once again for providing the best mobile security through our passwordless authentication solution,” said IPification CEO, Stefan Kostic. “We’re proud to see the Security Excellence Awards, as so many others this year, recognize the potential of IPification.”
He added that this award will only motivate the young team further to keep up their commitment and great work on their mission to build the backbone of mobile authentication.
IPification has worked hard this year, having deployed its propriety mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention technology in more than 11 different markets.
