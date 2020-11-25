IPification Passwordless, One-Click Login and Authentication Available in Peru

IPification partnered with Peruvian mobile operators to provide bank-grade user authentication with a seamless user experience

Now banks, online retailers, video and music streaming apps, gaming companies in Peru can get the benefits of an authentication solution that provides top-notch security”
— Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO
HONG KONG, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Vantage Limited, the developer of the IPification one-click authentication solution, is proud to announce the deployment of its advanced mobile user authentication and phone verification solutions in Peru. Currently, IPificaiton has been integrated within one mobile network operator and awaiting deployment among others.

“Integrating our solution with mobile operators in Peru is the key step for providing the best mobile authentication technology to local and global service providers,” said Stefan Kostic, IPification’s CEO. “Now banks, online retailers, video and music streaming apps, gaming companies… and other service providers with users in Peru can get the benefits of an authentication solution that provides top-notch security, protects their users’ privacy and provides an exceptional user experience.”

With patented technology, GMiD box, IPification enables service providers to immediately start using products like Secure DCB, Passwordless Authentication, Phone Verification, SIM Swap detection, and others so to provide quick and easy user registration, login, and verification, with minimal user interaction – authentication can be activated with a single tap or run completely in the background (zero-tap verification).

Service providers can use IPification’s technology to enhance the registration flow, improve login experience, and thus achieve higher user retention, activity, and loyalty. IPification also offers maximum protection against fraudulent activities, especially against device change and SIM swap attacks.

IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the device, SIM & phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by some of the leading telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including Microsoft, GBG, DataZoo, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital. As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K.,Serbia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.

