IPification Wins Global Innovation Leadership Award at the Mobile Breakthrough Awards
The seamless authentication solution provider IPification named the winner of the Global Innovation Leadership Award out of 2,500 worldwide nominations.
I am very proud that a competitive awards program such as the Mobile Breakthrough Awards has recognized the potential of IPification, giving it the Global Innovation Leadership Award.”HONG KONG, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seamless authentication solution provider IPification has just been named the winner of the Global Innovation Leadership Award after having been reviewed among 2,500 nominations from all over the world at the renowned 2020 Mobile Breakthrough Awards.
— Stefan Kostic, CEO IPification
The Mobile Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s top companies, products, innovation, and people in the mobile and wireless industries today. All nominees are judged by an independent panel of experts within the mobile technology industry, coming from a variety of different verticals.
IPification is building the backbone of mobile authentication by leveraging the power of already-existing mobile operator infrastructure to provide secure, and seamless authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention experiences. Trusted by some of the leading technology, payment, and OTT companies, it is readily available across numerous regions.
“I am very proud that a competitive awards program such as the Mobile Breakthrough Awards has recognized the potential of IPification, giving it the Global Innovation Leadership Award,” said Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO. “It means we’re on the right track, and the award will serve as a great source of additional motivation.”
IPification is working fast this fall, deploying its proprietary mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention technology in more than 11 different markets.
About IPification
IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the device, SIM & phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application.
Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by some of the leading telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including Microsoft, GBG, DataZoo, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital.
As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K., Serbia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.
