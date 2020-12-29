Acharya Shunya and Emily Rivera Discuss Serenity and Helping Each Other with Candice Georgiadis
Acharya Shunya, spiritual teacher and scholar of nondual wisdom (Advaita). Emily Rivera, founder of theangelcoach.com
Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.
Here are five interconnected suggestions I give my students regarding anxiety, especially when engendered from the pandemic:
The next time you find yourself getting anxious, don’t fight that anxiety. Don’t wish it to go away by thinking it is a bad thing. Instead choose to actively embrace its presence. Anxiety is really your inner being trying to get your attention — your inner self is knocking at your door. Choose to observe it.
Simply breathe and feel the sensation of anxiety in your chest and hollow of your stomach. What does that sensation feel like? When you allow yourself to feel what you are feeling (even if it is uncomfortable) you come back to authentic relationship with all parts of yourself. Afterall to feel some fear from uncertainty is not unnatural but totally natural. It’s when we push that fear away and wear masks of false bravado that anxiety becomes unbearable!
Often underlying that anxiety is helplessness, anger and even sheer rage at people, destiny, god, karma (and even the virus). I recommend you take a few moments in private to viscerally feel that rage; even release some angry noises and sounds or tears. This does not have to be a rational process. It has to be truly emotional and experiential and raw.
Once you have released the underlying rage or sorrow, or rather, not banished those uncomfortable feelings any longer from your conscious mind, you shall find that anxiety has faded away. It is like the heavy clouds have dissipated and the inner sun is shining, after all.
Read the rest of the interview here.
From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.
These are the steps I share and support my clients with. The shifts that occur are typically rapid, productive, and lasting when individuals can commit to these types of steps and progress.
1. Step outside “your norm,” changing the daily routines and how things are usually done can be very helpful in moving oneself out of feeling anxious, stressed, and/or overwhelmed with the times of uncertainty. In doing so, you create the changes in your environment that can promote a shift in emotions and mindset.
2. Seek individuals that are living their mastery and being an example of mindfulness. Let their stories and life be an example and an inspiration. Let them show you there is a way and it is possible. If they can do it, so can you.
3. Be in nature, let the harmony, flow, and the presence of nature inspire mindfulness through its example. Most individuals organically get pulled into mindfulness when immersed in an environment of beauty and serenity. Nature is the perfect composer of these two qualities.
4. Become an observer of your life, thoughts, emotions, and your drivers (that which guides your decisions). When we practice this intention more deliberately, we enter the state of mindfulness. We become the witness and observer of ourselves, so that we can be present to who we are, who we are being, and be inspired into deciding who we want to become. Ways to better promote this include journaling, meditating, breath work, being of service, and appreciation.
5. Lastly, bringing more of what has already been presented in #4, the more we take time to be present and explore things like journaling, meditating, breath work, being of service, and appreciation, we organically enter states of mindfulness without even having to try. It just unfolds naturally and with flow.
From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?
1. First and foremost, the best and fastest way to offer support to others who are feeling anxious is to be an example of the opposite. Living by example is the most rapid way into influencing and inspiring others. Be rooted.
The full interview is available here.
