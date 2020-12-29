Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,949 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI #1

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20B405054

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jeremy Sullivan

STATION: VSP - Rutland                  

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: December 28, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours

LOCATION:  Clarendon Avenue, West Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Andrew Sheloski

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 28, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of Clarendon Avenue in the Town of West Rutland, for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Andrew Sheloski (36) of Ira, Vermont. Sheloski showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Sheloski was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI  and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland Town for processing. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 19, 2021 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.