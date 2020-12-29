Rutland Barracks / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B405054

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jeremy Sullivan

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 28, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours

LOCATION: Clarendon Avenue, West Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Andrew Sheloski

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 28, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of Clarendon Avenue in the Town of West Rutland, for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Andrew Sheloski (36) of Ira, Vermont. Sheloski showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Sheloski was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland Town for processing. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 19, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.