Rutland Barracks / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B405054
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Jeremy Sullivan
STATION: VSP - Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 28, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours
LOCATION: Clarendon Avenue, West Rutland
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Andrew Sheloski
AGE: 36
RESIDENCE: Ira, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 28, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop in the vicinity of Clarendon Avenue in the Town of West Rutland, for an observed motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Andrew Sheloski (36) of Ira, Vermont. Sheloski showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently screened for DUI. Sheloski was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland Town for processing. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: January 19, 2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.