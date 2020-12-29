Katherina Borve, Gary Shinner and Jill Portman Discuss Brand Building with Fotis Georgiadis
As Sara Blakely said, “failure is not an outcome; failure is not trying. Don’t be afraid to fail.””GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
Pre-covid you may have had a strong brand and need to 'refresh' it, or a competitor was better situated at the time but now you can take advantage and #reopen with a bang and beat out your competitors. Fotis Georgiadis recently interviewed two people on this very subject, excerpts below, and they bring to light some interesting pieces of information. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below contact options to see how he can help you build your brand, rebuild it, or look at a complete makeover.
Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?
Early on, I was advised by a patent lawyer to not patent my product because it wasn’t necessary, which I later regretted after Brassybra’s popularity skyrocketed and counterfeit products with it. With Brassybra’s reputation and revenue at risk, I decided to reach out to brand intelligence platform Red Points to find and remove counterfeit products using its AI-driven software. To this day, Red Points helps not only protect our brand, but also our customers by giving them more assurance to trust in Brassybra.
Another reason to invest in branding is that it helps you identify your brand’s personality and target market. We want people to not only purchase from us but to feel like they know us when they buy from Brassybra.
Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.
Transparency. Creating realistic expectations and telling the truth in a polite way even when you know it won’t be received well.
Answer everyone. We answer every DM, email, message, and comment on all social media platforms. We want people to know we’re listening.
Protect your brand. As your brand becomes more popular, more counterfeiters arise. It’s imperative to protect your brand’s reputation and revenue by working with a partner like Red Points to help maintain customer trust.
Make things right. We do everything we can to make sure our customers feel heard and understood.
Keep your promises to the customer. We assure all users of Brassybra that the product really works, so we do everything in our power to offer everything we’ve promised.
The full interview is available here.
In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?
They’re quite different really, but inextricably linked together. Your brand is WHY your company exists to substantially change lives for the better. Your product is WHAT supports the company in achieving its primary goal of life enhancement. The more innovative and solution providing your solution is, the more value that is created. With Good Pharma, we focus on “Natures Pharma” solutions that support self care in realizing the best version of yourself.
Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?
Your reason for existence is communicated through your brand. In making that heart felt connection with the consumer, you begin a lifelong relationship of trust and loyalty.
Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.
Reasons to believe that transcend the product itself. Embody a mission and a solution to improve life.
Succinct, simple & clear messaging.
Accessibility with value based cost for the consumer.
Fail early by utilizing consumer research, fast prototyping and trialing product prior to scaling
Pivot quickly. Have your ear to the ground listening carefully to the needs of your consumer.
In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved brand. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?
Amazon. Why? Because this brand saves you time, your most precious resource. Time is what they sell. Identify your company’s value add, and determine how it makes a life changing difference.
In advertising, one generally measures success by the number of sales. How does one measure the success of a brand building campaign? Is it similar, is it different? Building a brand is longer term, but ultimately connects to a sustainable sales build. So too is its measurable results determined by brand loyalty. One leads to the other.
Read the full interview here.
