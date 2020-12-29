Shaftsbury Barracks/ Pedestrian Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B304047

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 @ 1704 hours.

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1/8 mile north of Route 346.

WEATHER: Clear and 41 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James K. Coonradt

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Tribeca

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to passenger side front quarter panel and side mirror.

INJURIES: None.

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

PEDESTRIAN: Eryn J. Brickey

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

INJURIES: Fractured leg, head and torso injuries.

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the area of 5970 US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal.

Investigation consisting of evidence on scene as well as witness statements indicate at the time of the crash, the pedestrian, Eryn Brickey was walking near the white fog line on the east side of the roadway. The operator of vehicle #1, James Coonradt was travelling northbound on US Route 7 when he reported hitting something with the side mirror of his vehicle. Coonradt turned around and discovered Brickey lying along the edge of the roadway. Coonradt reported he did not see anyone or anything prior to hearing the impact. This section of roadway is rural and not lit.

Brickey was tended to on scene by emergency personnel before being airlifted to Albany Medical Center for further treatment. Brickey is believed to have suffered head and torso trauma as well as a fractured leg. Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad and the Northern Berkshire Ambulance Service.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Active investigation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421