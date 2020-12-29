Advisory: State Services Continue to Be Restored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee state government continues to work to provide services to residents after technology outages resulting from an explosion on Christmas Day in Nashville. Some telephone-based services have not been completely restored. In addition, lack of telephone service has closed offices in scattered areas of middle Tennessee.

Department of Safety offices in Tennessee will be open for business, except for the service center in the William R. Snodgrass “Tennessee” Tower. Ellington Agricultural Center and the R.S. Gass campus, both in Davidson County, will be open for services.

As a result of phone outages, state buildings in downtown Nashville will be closed on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, due to a lack of life safety systems in the buildings. Affected employees have been notified and state agencies continue to work to maintain services.

To access information and updates on state services, Tennesseans can go to the state’s main page (https://www.tn.gov) and search for a service or go to the MyTN app, the state’s application that includes information about many services.