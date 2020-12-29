Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,937 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: State Services Continue to Be Restored

Monday, December 28, 2020 | 06:28pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee state government continues to work to provide services to residents after technology outages resulting from an explosion on Christmas Day in Nashville. Some telephone-based services have not been completely restored. In addition, lack of telephone service has closed offices in scattered areas of middle Tennessee.

Department of Safety offices in Tennessee will be open for business, except for the service center in the William R. Snodgrass “Tennessee” Tower. Ellington Agricultural Center and the R.S. Gass campus, both in Davidson County, will be open for services.

As a result of phone outages, state buildings in downtown Nashville will be closed on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, due to a lack of life safety systems in the buildings. Affected employees have been notified and state agencies continue to work to maintain services.

To access information and updates on state services, Tennesseans can go to the state’s main page (https://www.tn.gov) and search for a service or go to the MyTN app, the state’s application that includes information about many services.

You just read:

Advisory: State Services Continue to Be Restored

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.