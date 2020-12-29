Michele Williams Joins The Society for Diversity Inc. as Global VP, Chief Financial Officer
Experienced Finance Leader Joins the Society for Diversity's Executive TeamWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Diversity Inc. is excited to announce that Michele Williams will join its Executive Leadership Team as the Global Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. She previously worked for the Society for Diversity Inc. as a Finance Director from 2015 until 2018. Williams will rejoin the company on a full-time basis, effective December 30, 2020.
With extensive knowledge of accounting principles and procedures, Williams has 30+ years of experience in global finance at State Farm, Chubb Insurance, and JP Morgan Chase Bank. She is currently a member of the National Coalition for 100 Black Women and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. In her new role, Williams will work remotely from Delaware and will oversee regulatory and financial reporting, budget forecasting and preparation, and accounts payable/receivables processing.
Derwin Smiley, CEO of the Society for Diversity, says, "Michele joins us at a critical time, when we are migrating to a new learning management system, adapting more technology in our educational offerings, and expanding our certification and licensing programs globally." Smiley adds, "Over the years, Michele has demonstrated knowledge, skill and ability to lead with excellence. Most importantly, she places a high priority on personalized and responsive customer service, which is the hallmark of our company. We are certain she will be an asset to our management team and our mission."
Since 2009, the Society for Diversity Inc. has provided education and certification services to professionals and executives around the world in an effort to advance equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) in the workplace. The organization strives to help companies transition from defining diversity in terms of black and white or male and female, towards understanding the behaviors, expectations, attitudes and needs (BEANs) of the next generation workplace and marketplace. As the #1 global association for ED&I, the company offers virtual memberships, webinars, conferences/symposia, online training, and industry-recognized professional qualification credentials through its subsidiary, the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC)®. Presently, IDC is the largest diversity certification provider in the world with thousands of Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® candidates and designees in 48+ U.S. states and 18 other countries. The CDP® and CDE® credentials are registered trademarks of the Society for Diversity Inc. via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and several states.
