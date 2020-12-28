Derby Barracks / Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20a504946 / 20a504945
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/27/20 @ 1354 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105/Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/27/20, at approximately 1354 hours, Lauri Stonebreaker called VSP to report the front window of her home was broken. She resides on Main St (VT RT 105) in Derby Center. Investigation revealed the projectile that penetrated her window was a marble and is suspected to have been shot from a sling shot. Approximately 30 minutes later, DesiRae Fletcher called from her residence on VT RT 105 in Charleston, VT, and reported the same thing. Fletcher's home was again targeted at approximately 1630 hours. No one reported any injuries. The vehicle used is suspected to be a dark colored pick-up truck. Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible is urged to contact troopers at VSP Derby.
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881