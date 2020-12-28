Derby Barracks / Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20a504946 / 20a504945

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/27/20 @ 1354 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105/Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/27/20, at approximately 1354 hours, Lauri Stonebreaker called VSP to report the front window of her home was broken. She resides on Main St (VT RT 105) in Derby Center. Investigation revealed the projectile that penetrated her window was a marble and is suspected to have been shot from a sling shot. Approximately 30 minutes later, DesiRae Fletcher called from her residence on VT RT 105 in Charleston, VT, and reported the same thing. Fletcher's home was again targeted at approximately 1630 hours. No one reported any injuries. The vehicle used is suspected to be a dark colored pick-up truck. Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible is urged to contact troopers at VSP Derby.

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881