TxDOT Continues to Seek Input on Planned Overhaul for I-35 Through Downtown Austin

AUSTIN – TxDOT is hosting a virtual public scoping meeting to gather input on proposed improvements on I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

The $4.9 billion improvement project, known as the I-35 Capital Express Central project, proposes adding two non-tolled managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard, with additional flyovers at I-35 and US 290 East. The project also includes various operational and safety enhancements that would reconstruct ramps, bridges and intersections, improve frontage roads, enhance bicycle and pedestrian paths and accommodate transit.

The virtual public scoping meeting is available on mobility35openhouse.com and the comment period has been extended to Dec. 31, 2020. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, to be included in the official record. The public may submit comments on the proposed improvements using any of the following methods:

For access to information on the entire I-35 Capital Express Program, including the Capital Express North and South projects, visit the My35CapEx.com website. This interactive website provides visitors with up-to-date information to stay informed. It includes details on planned improvements, project maps, answers to frequently asked questions, public meeting materials and reports and a sign-up form for customized email notifications and project updates.