Advisory: State Services Impacted by Technology Issues

Sunday, December 27, 2020 | 07:01pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee state government continues to work to recover from interruptions to state services due to technology outages as a result of Christmas Day events in Nashville. As a result, many services are not yet available across the state.

Services impacted include (but may not be limited to):

  • Tennessee child abuse hotline (telephone lines only; web referrals remain operational) 
  • TennCare Connect
  • Drivers’ license services 
  • Adult protective services
  • Animal Diagnostic Laboratory services at Ellington Agricultural Center

To access information and updates on these and other state services, Tennesseans can go to the state’s main page (https://www.tn.gov) and search for a service or go to the MyTN app, the state’s application that includes information about many services.

State buildings in Davidson County will be closed on Monday, December 28. Telephone and internet services may also be affected in these buildings. Affected state employees have been advised of work plans to maintain government operations as effectively as possible.  

