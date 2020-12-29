Linden Botanicals Is the World’s Only Source for Both Mediterranean Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri from Peru
Cistus incanus Tea from Crete and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) Tea from the Peruvian Amazon may be the most powerful herbs for immune system health.
We only source wild plants that grow in their native soil and climate – Cistus from Crete and Phyllanthus from the Peruvian Amazon. We sell the highest quality Cistus and Phyllanthus in the world.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cistus incanus tea offers significant immune support and scientifically proven relief of cold and flu symptoms. Phyllanthus niruri tea is an antiviral, antimalarial, and antibacterial that balances the immune system. Linden Botanicals may be the only store in the world that sells Mediterranean Cistus incanus (Rock Rose) from Crete and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) from the Peruvian Amazon.
— Michael Van der Linden
“I started Linden Botanicals because I believe in the value of plant-based health and evidence-based medicine,” company owner Michael Van der Linden says. “We only source wild plants that grow in their native soil and climate – Crete for Cistus incanus and the Peruvian Amazon for Phyllanthus niruri. Terroir is critical. We believe we sell the highest quality Cistus and Phyllanthus in the world.”
The polyphenols in Cistus incanus tea may destroy free radicals, inhibit the formation and development of inflammation, improve energy, and help protect the cardiovascular system. Cistus incanus also shows potent and broad antiviral activity against viruses that cause life-threatening diseases in humans. It’s a promising source of agents that target virus particles and may inhibit the multiplication of viruses. It is used to battle colds and influenza and may ameliorate cold and flu symptoms within about two days.
In addition to its antiviral qualities, Cistus tea has powerful antioxidant, antibacterial, and biofilm-breaking qualities. Studies suggest that it targets outer surface proteins, preventing the primary attachment method in biofilms. This action can reduce a pathogen’s virulence and reproductive ability.
Phyllanthus niruri, in turn, may be the healthiest tea in the world. Also called Chanca Piedra, it has over 100 bioactive compounds. Best known for helping to eliminate kidney stones, it is used to address a variety of chronic illnesses. The same actions that help with chronic illness may also stave off flus and colds. Phyllanthus niruri blocks the RNA and DNA transferase, slowing or stopping bacteria and viruses from multiplying and allowing a more balanced immune system to deal with the remaining invaders.
By strengthening weak systems and calming overactive ones, Phyllanthus niruri may help the body avoid inflammation and auto-immune diseases. It supports a healthy microbiome, selectively inhibiting the reproduction of pathogenic bacteria without affecting gut-friendly flora. It is also used to support the renal system, promote healthy digestion, boost metabolism, and reduce hypertension.
“After suffering from Lyme disease for four years, I began drinking Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea,” says Van der Linden. “Today, I’m free of Lyme. I started the company to introduce the world to what I consider to be the world’s healthiest tea.”
Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri are two of the six powerful extracts in the Linden Botanicals ShieldsUp Immune Support Kit. Kits also include Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), Agarikon Mushroom, Torilis japonica, and L-Lysine. The Cistus incanus FAQ and Phyllanthus niruri FAQ provide more information.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide the best science-based support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health resources, and read the Lessons from the Darkness e-book.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
+1 3035066864
carolyn@lindenbotanicals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter