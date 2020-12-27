St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205411

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 24th 2020 at 2355 Hours

STREET: School Street

TOWN: Enosburg

ACCUSED: Alonzo Jones

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 24th 2020 at 2355 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls reporting two separate crashes involving a single vehicle in the areas of Main Street and School Street in the town of Enosburg. Prior to the arrival of Troopers, two Agents with the United States Border Patrol who were in the area were able to locate the operator and one of the passengers of the vehicle in question as they attempted to flee the scene of the second crash on foot. The operator of the vehicle in question was later identified as Alonzo Jones. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jones had operated the motor vehicle in question while under the influence of alcohol and that he had left the scene of two crashes resulting in property damage prior to being located and detained. Ultimately, Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Jones was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on January 19th 2021 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: January 19th 2021 at 1000 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

