St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A406433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020, approximately 1153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whistle Stop Way, Bradford

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Buddy Covey

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Christmas morning Buddy Covey went to a residence that he was restricted from going to through a court ordered abuse prevention order. Covey was also restricted through the same court order from being in contact with a person at that residence who was there at the time of Covey's arrival. Covey left prior to Troopers arrival and was later found and issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-28-20 / 0800 AM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.