Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 58 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,397 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A406433

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Justin Thompson                             

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020, approximately 1153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whistle Stop Way, Bradford

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Buddy Covey                                           

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Christmas morning Buddy Covey went to a residence that he was restricted from going to through a court ordered abuse prevention order. Covey was also restricted through the same court order from being in contact with a person at that residence who was there at the time of Covey's arrival. Covey left prior to Troopers arrival and was later found and issued a citation. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-28-20 / 0800 AM       

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.