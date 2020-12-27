St Johnsbury Barracks / Violation Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 20A406433
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: December 25, 2020, approximately 1153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whistle Stop Way, Bradford
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Buddy Covey
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Christmas morning Buddy Covey went to a residence that he was restricted from going to through a court ordered abuse prevention order. Covey was also restricted through the same court order from being in contact with a person at that residence who was there at the time of Covey's arrival. Covey left prior to Troopers arrival and was later found and issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-28-20 / 0800 AM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.