Connected Home Living and People Power Announce Partnership to Enhance Quality and Affordability of In-Home Senior Care

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- People Power , a Silicon-Valley developer of intelligent in-home connected services for the homecare industry and Connected Home Living CHL ), a respected California-based industry leader in telehealth and remote care monitoring, announce a partnership formed to deliver important advancements to in-home senior care through the integration of their expertise. The partnership is designed to address the needs of an increasing number of people who elect to remain in their homes for illness recovery and general care during their senior years. The combination of patented artificial intelligence (AI) developed by People Power and the one-on-one direct contact for patient medical needs addressed by CHL staff provides enhanced in-home care services that seniors and their families will find affordable, dependable and engaging.Home healthcare and private duty industry leaders recognize the growing importance of quick access to medical care, maintaining a safe home environment, and psychosocial assistance to help combat loneliness for seniors who choose to remain in their own homes. Addressing the limitations of existing solutions, the partnership between CHL and People Power allows for new, affordable remote caregiving services by incorporating expertise in homecare and industry-leading home monitoring technologies for individualized care designed to meet today’s evolving customer needs. This collaboration provides improved care for seniors and reduces the risk of being at home. To combat loneliness, the system conveniently enables social engagements from a network of care providers, family and friends.“This partnership elevates our virtual caregiving program by blending the latest telehealth platform with advanced safety and behavior monitoring to help seniors live more safely and confidently at home,” said Neil Tantingco, President and CEO of Connected Home Living. “The combination of patented AI systems developed by People Power, and one-on-one direct contact with our 24/7 remote care coordinators provides a powerful solution for delivering next generation in-home personal care and security. Reflecting on our experiences partnering with home care, home health and other providers, CHL recognizes a significant need for improvement in patient safety and care. And now, after extensive discussions and planning, CHL and People Power are thrilled to join forces to develop a new gold standard in telehealth with safety and behavior monitoring.”One important measure of hospital care quality is the readmission rate, or the percentage of patients who experience unplanned readmission after a hospital stay. This is expensive for an HMO and undesirable for patients and their families. With combined services from CHL and People Power, post-discharge patients can return home to 24/7 remote monitoring by a CHL remote care coordinator (RCC) who can determine in real time if recovery is on track. The RCC can monitor vital signs, check for medication adherence, track sleep quality, bathroom usage, activity levels and overall recovery progress. The hardware and software combination produces daily and monthly wellness reports that provide insights into important trends. Alerts are sent automatically by the system to RCCs if problems are detected, including falls, the patient is no longer in the home or hasn’t awakened when expected. This affordable service brings peace of mind to seniors and their families by addressing the risks associated with costly readmission.“While the very best of today’s telehomecare systems can protect seniors 24/7 against a broad spectrum of issues related to senior wellness, truly exceptional care comes when technology is paired with regular human interaction from compassionate remote care coordinators”, said Gene Wang, CEO of People Power Co. “Well known and beloved for their caring and cost-effective homecare services, CHL is the ideal partner for People Power. We’re thrilled to be working together to deliver solutions that enable a quantum leap in helping seniors live in their homes longer and more safely, providing peace-of-mind to them and their families”.For more information, contact info@connectedhomeliving.com or info@peoplepowerco.comAbout Connected Home Living, Inc.An industry-leading telehealth and remote care monitoring company providing solutions that reduce agency cost of care and rehospitalization, the company aligns with technology partners that support post-acute care through home health and hospice providers. With monitored patient health status, client data sharing among physicians and care teams, and intelligent home monitoring services, CHL is focused on keeping patients safe and comfortable in their homes. Visit https://connectedhomeliving.com About People Power Co.An industry-leading software and services company specializing in AI-powered solutions for the telehome market including senior care, home safety and security, the company provides patented technology that addresses the immediate and emerging needs of homecare agencies and their clients. Visit https://www.peoplepowerco.com

