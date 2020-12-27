Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 56 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,375 in the last 365 days.

Complementing your child’s learning journey through assessment books

CPD offers a wide range of assessment books

CPD offers a wide range of assessment books

CPD Singapore logo

CPD’s wide range of assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals and provide comprehensive study and revision tips for all learners.

SINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assessment books and guidebooks are important learning tools that help learners through their learning journey. In school, students may require a little more help when they encounter certain topics for the first time. Assessment books can help them to develop a firmer grasp on various topics, to be better prepared for future examinations. CPD aims to provide assessment books that are sustainable and effective for students to use.

CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels.

To date, CPD Singapore has published over 200 different titles on various subjects. Titles allow students to practice extensively on specific examination components, perfecting their answering techniques and deepening their understanding of the topics. Titles include guidebooks to help students with essay writing, tips to understanding key concepts and past year papers to help students familiarise themselves with the examinations.

CPD continuously updates their content to keep in line with the latest syllabus from the Ministry of Education, and hopes to continue providing guidebooks and assessment books that deliver accessible and valuable tips for students everywhere.

Assessment books are not meant to replace other learning resources students can find in schools, but rather to complement them, so that students can enhance their comprehension of certain topics. CPD Singapore’s titles can aid learners to be more confident in their examinations.

CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.


About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd

CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.

The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.

Ho Ching Yee
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
+65 9770 6296
email us here

You just read:

Complementing your child’s learning journey through assessment books

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.