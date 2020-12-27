Complementing your child’s learning journey through assessment books
CPD’s wide range of assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals and provide comprehensive study and revision tips for all learners.SINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assessment books and guidebooks are important learning tools that help learners through their learning journey. In school, students may require a little more help when they encounter certain topics for the first time. Assessment books can help them to develop a firmer grasp on various topics, to be better prepared for future examinations. CPD aims to provide assessment books that are sustainable and effective for students to use.
CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels.
To date, CPD Singapore has published over 200 different titles on various subjects. Titles allow students to practice extensively on specific examination components, perfecting their answering techniques and deepening their understanding of the topics. Titles include guidebooks to help students with essay writing, tips to understanding key concepts and past year papers to help students familiarise themselves with the examinations.
CPD continuously updates their content to keep in line with the latest syllabus from the Ministry of Education, and hopes to continue providing guidebooks and assessment books that deliver accessible and valuable tips for students everywhere.
Assessment books are not meant to replace other learning resources students can find in schools, but rather to complement them, so that students can enhance their comprehension of certain topics. CPD Singapore’s titles can aid learners to be more confident in their examinations.
CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
