Writing your way to success
With its wide range of guidebooks for all levels, CPD Singapore hopes to help students perfect their writing techniques and score well for their examinations.SINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being able to write well is a common skill that is not easily mastered. With a strong foundation in writing, students can gain confidence in scoring not only for their English and Humanities papers, but in their Science papers as well, which at times include essay-writing components.
CPD Singapore offers writing titles for students of all levels. From preschool to pre-university levels, CPD’s guidebooks and assessment books provide writing tips and practices for students to develop their skill in crafting good writing pieces.
CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels.
Younger students can find comprehensive writing exercise which include extensive practices for developing Grammar and Vocabulary. This allows them to strengthen their foundation and confidence in writing. Older students can find guidebooks on more challenging writing practices, including practices on creative writing, situational writing, and model essays that cater to Junior College students sitting for their A-Levels.
CPD Singapore is dedicated to providing effective learning resources that are sustainable and relevant. With its range of assessment titles aimed at helping students develop their writing skills, students can gain more exposure and practice and ultimately be able to craft engaging pieces on their own.
Being able to communicate effectively through writing is an important asset that all students should aim to master. With its range of writing guidebooks available, CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
