Finding multiple routes to success
CPD encourages a multi-faceted approach to learning, developing educational resources that range from assessment books to learning magazines and curriculumsSINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the competitive education scene, many may find it easier and more straightforward to rely on assessment books and guidebooks to hone their examination skills. However, the best way to learn is often varied for different students. Some may find it easier to absorb information via different learning methods, rather than using traditional learning tools.
Education and learning are constantly evolving, and CPD Singapore aims to provide students and educators alike with a multitude of tools to grasp challenging concepts. CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers.
CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels. Aside from assessment book titles, CPD also provides educational magazines, coding resources and even toys to help children develop their curiosity and critical thinking skills.
CPD’s STEAM Magazines aim to stimulate creativity and curiosity in children through its fun and interactive exercises and activities. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and it aims to take an integrated approach to learning, to encourage innovation and critical thinking.
CPD also promotes the use of educational toys to help students apply what they have learnt in theory to practice. On top of that, CPD also prepares curriculum plans, so that educators from anywhere can have access to its effective educational resources.
Learning takes on multiple forms. CPD Singapore provides different educational resources to cater to different types of learners. CPD believes in providing learning solutions that are effective and sustainable, and hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
Ho Ching Yee
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
+65 9770 6296
email us here