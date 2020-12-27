Westminster / DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 @ 2115

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103, Chester, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Christopher Holzer

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Commack, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 26, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours Troopers observed a vehicle

with its hazard lights on parked in the shoulder of Vermont Route 103 near

Sylvan Road in the Town of Chester.

Troopers observed signs of impairment and upon further investigation arrested

Christopher Holzer for Driving Under the Influence. Holzer was transported to

the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster. Holzer was processed and

released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on

February 16, 2021 at 1330 hours to answer for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 1330

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.