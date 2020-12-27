Westminster / DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B105886
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020 @ 2115
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103, Chester, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Christopher Holzer
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Commack, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 26, 2020 at approximately 2100 hours Troopers observed a vehicle
with its hazard lights on parked in the shoulder of Vermont Route 103 near
Sylvan Road in the Town of Chester.
Troopers observed signs of impairment and upon further investigation arrested
Christopher Holzer for Driving Under the Influence. Holzer was transported to
the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster. Holzer was processed and
released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on
February 16, 2021 at 1330 hours to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/16/2021 @ 1330
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.