Overcoming challenges in preparation for the GCE A-Level examinations
CPD Singapore aims to help JC students prepare for their GCE A-Level examinations through comprehensive and effective guidebooks and assessment books.SINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GCE A-Level examinations are a requirement for all Junior College students. The examination requirements can be demanding and students are required to have a strong foundation in all subjects in order to ace their A-Levels. To help them in their preparation, CPD Singapore provides a diverse range of titles designed to give students the practice they need to score well.
CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels.
CPD Singapore’s guidebooks and assessment books for Junior College students aim to provide comprehensive tips and practices for students taking the A-Level examinations. Topics are crafted to equip students with a wide range of learning tools to tackle exam questions, with specific focus on different components from essay questions to case studies.
Titles with specific focus on different subject components can provide effective revision and practice for students. Examples are Economics titles that focus on Case Study questions, Ten-year Series papers, or essay guidebooks. Students can revise for their examinations efficiently and effectively. CPD’s General Paper titles also extensively cover a range of different components, from comprehensive content knowledge books to model essays that students can use for revision.
CPD aims to provide assistance to students so that they can study effectively. Through exposure to more practices and learning tips, students can gain confidence in their answering skills and ultimately do well in their A-Levels.
CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
Ho Ching Yee
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
+65 9770 6296
email us here