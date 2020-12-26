Guiding students through Secondary School via effective and sustainable educational resources
Providing comprehensive guidebooks and practices for secondary school students, CPD Singapore hopes to help students eventually score well in their examinationsSINGAPORE, December 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to revising for secondary school subjects, it can be difficult to decide where to begin. Compared to primary school, secondary school education requires students to possess a higher degree of critical thinking skills and have the capacity to understand deeper concepts. CPD Singapore is committed to bringing effective and reliable educational solutions to students, through its variety of assessment books and guidebooks that help students tackle different problems during examinations.
CPD Singapore is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. CPD’s assessment books are written by dedicated education professionals who aim to make learning engaging and effective for students of all levels.
CPD Singapore offers titles that focus on a variety of subjects, from Mathematics and the Sciences, to the Humanities such as Geography, History and Social Studies. Science titles include guides on perfecting answering techniques to help students do better in examinations.
CPD’s Humanities titles touch on a range of components within the examination requirements, such as providing guidance on key areas like Source-Based and Structured-Response Questions. With comprehensive key guides and revision tips, students will be able to gain confidence and score well in their examinations.
Guidebooks and assessment books are provided for students from both lower and upper secondary. CPD ensures that students from all levels are able to access its titles, be it to improve on their foundations and understanding of concepts, or to gain exposure to more practice questions.
With a wide range of titles for both lower and upper secondary, CPD hopes to continue assisting educational institutions and individuals everywhere to achieve success. For more information, please visit https://cpdsingapore.com/.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
Ho Ching Yee
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
+65 9770 6296
email us here