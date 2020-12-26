Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny / Public Assistance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
CASE#: 20B105861
TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
Email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 – between the hours of 1400 hours and 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bunker Road, Dummerston, VT 05346
VIOLATIONS: Grand Larceny, a violation under Title 13 V.S.A. 2501.
ACCUSED: Unknown Actor(‘s)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/25/2020, the owner of The Bunker Farm, Dummerston, Vermont, advised the Vermont State Police that his cash/lock box was pried open and an amount of $1,000.00 was taken. It is believed that this theft occurred on 12/24/2020, between the hours of 1400 hours and 1600 hours.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Acevedo.
If you would like to report the information anonymously, you can call VTIPS at 844-848-8477, or it can be done online, by clicking here.
