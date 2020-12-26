Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny / Public Assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

CASE#: 20B105861

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

Email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 – between the hours of 1400 hours and 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bunker Road, Dummerston, VT 05346

VIOLATIONS: Grand Larceny, a violation under Title 13 V.S.A. 2501.

ACCUSED: Unknown Actor(‘s)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/25/2020, the owner of The Bunker Farm, Dummerston, Vermont, advised the Vermont State Police that his cash/lock box was pried open and an amount of $1,000.00 was taken. It is believed that this theft occurred on 12/24/2020, between the hours of 1400 hours and 1600 hours.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Acevedo.

If you would like to report the information anonymously, you can call VTIPS at 844-848-8477, or it can be done online, by clicking here.

Trooper Eric Acevedo

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

eric.acevedo@vermont.gov