Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 68 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,413 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny / Public Assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE- REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

CASE#: 20B105861

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo                        

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

Email: eric.acevedo@vermont.gov

 

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 – between the hours of 1400 hours and 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bunker Road, Dummerston, VT 05346

VIOLATIONS: Grand Larceny, a violation under Title 13 V.S.A. 2501.  

ACCUSED: Unknown Actor(‘s)                            

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/25/2020, the owner of The Bunker Farm, Dummerston, Vermont, advised the Vermont State Police that his cash/lock box was pried open and an amount of $1,000.00 was taken. It is believed that this theft occurred on 12/24/2020, between the hours of 1400 hours and 1600 hours.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Acevedo.

If you would like to report the information anonymously, you can call VTIPS at  844-848-8477, or it can be done online, by clicking here.

 

 

 

Trooper Eric Acevedo

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

eric.acevedo@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Grand Larceny / Public Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.