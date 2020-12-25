Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,516 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B204258

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski                     

STATION: Royalton     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 at approximately  9:50 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II/ Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED:  Chad Lucier                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/24/2020 Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Royalton Barracks, were dispatched to a crash on Vermont Route 100 in Granville. Subsequent investigation revealed the  operator Chad Lucier to be operating under the influence of intoxicants  and operating with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Lucier was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 at 12:30 PM         

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.