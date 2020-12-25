Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B204258
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 at approximately 9:50 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT
VIOLATION: DUI II/ Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Chad Lucier
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/24/2020 Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Royalton Barracks, were dispatched to a crash on Vermont Route 100 in Granville. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator Chad Lucier to be operating under the influence of intoxicants and operating with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Lucier was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.