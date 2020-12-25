Royalton Barracks/ DUI II/ Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B204258

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/24/2020 at approximately 9:50 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Granville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II/ Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Chad Lucier

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/24/2020 Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Royalton Barracks, were dispatched to a crash on Vermont Route 100 in Granville. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator Chad Lucier to be operating under the influence of intoxicants and operating with a criminally suspended driver’s license. Lucier was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Addison Criminal Division on 03/08/2021 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/08/2021 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.