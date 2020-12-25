Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,517 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault and Burglary

VSP Press Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A105163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: December 24, 2020 at 11:20 pm

LOCATION: W Country Club Lane, Bolton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary and Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Bryan Simons                                                 

AGE: 27 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 24, 2020 at approximately 11:20 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of family fight that was taking place at a residence on W Country Club Lane in Bolton. It was reported Bryan Simons had entered the residence without permission and destroyed property. Simons was also found to have physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Simons was lodged at Northwest Correctional Center for lack of $5000.00 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 28, 2020. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/28/2020           

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center    

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault and Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.