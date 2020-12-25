WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault and Burglary

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A105163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 24, 2020 at 11:20 pm

LOCATION: W Country Club Lane, Bolton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary and Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Bryan Simons

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 24, 2020 at approximately 11:20 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of family fight that was taking place at a residence on W Country Club Lane in Bolton. It was reported Bryan Simons had entered the residence without permission and destroyed property. Simons was also found to have physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Simons was lodged at Northwest Correctional Center for lack of $5000.00 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 28, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/28/2020

COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center

BAIL: $5000.00

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.