WILLISTON BARRACKS/ Domestic Assault and Burglary
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A105163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 24, 2020 at 11:20 pm
LOCATION: W Country Club Lane, Bolton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary and Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Bryan Simons
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 24, 2020 at approximately 11:20 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of family fight that was taking place at a residence on W Country Club Lane in Bolton. It was reported Bryan Simons had entered the residence without permission and destroyed property. Simons was also found to have physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, Simons was lodged at Northwest Correctional Center for lack of $5000.00 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden Superior Criminal Court on December 28, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/28/2020
COURT: Chittenden Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Center
BAIL: $5000.00
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.