Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,481 in the last 365 days.

President Donald J. Trump Granted Full Pardon  to Long Islander Irving Stitsky

Gerstman Schwartz LLP

We fought through every roadblock and we are so thankful that the Executive Branch stepped in and rectified a severe miscarriage of justice”
— Attorney of record David Schwartz
GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GARDEN CITY, NY- Gerstman Schwartz LLP is pleased to announce that after an 11-year struggle for freedom, that our client, Irving Stitsky had his sentence commuted last night through the Presidential pardon process. Stitsky was sentenced to 85 years in jail for a non-violent white-collar offense which was an extremely excessive sentence. The plea offer in the case was 7-9 years in jail and because he exercised his right to a trial, he received a sentence 10 times the offer.

Attorney of record David Schwartz states, “our long struggle to free Irving Stitsky has finally arrived right before Christmas. We fought through every roadblock and we are so thankful that the Executive Branch stepped in and rectified a severe miscarriage of justice. I would like to thank Gerstman Schwartz associate Elan Ginzberg, Esq. who put his heart into this case and worked day and night for Irv’s release.

Founding partner Brad Gerstman states, “I am so proud of the perseverance of our lawyers in attacking every single angle in securing the release of our client. We have put together a team that works relentlessly for the client and this result is an example of that attitude.  The link to the Whitehouse announcement is  https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grants-clemency-122320/  .

David Schwartz 
Gerstman Schwartz LLP
+1 516-880-8170
email us here

You just read:

President Donald J. Trump Granted Full Pardon  to Long Islander Irving Stitsky

Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.