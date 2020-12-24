President Donald J. Trump Granted Full Pardon to Long Islander Irving Stitsky
We fought through every roadblock and we are so thankful that the Executive Branch stepped in and rectified a severe miscarriage of justice”GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GARDEN CITY, NY- Gerstman Schwartz LLP is pleased to announce that after an 11-year struggle for freedom, that our client, Irving Stitsky had his sentence commuted last night through the Presidential pardon process. Stitsky was sentenced to 85 years in jail for a non-violent white-collar offense which was an extremely excessive sentence. The plea offer in the case was 7-9 years in jail and because he exercised his right to a trial, he received a sentence 10 times the offer.
— Attorney of record David Schwartz
Attorney of record David Schwartz states, “our long struggle to free Irving Stitsky has finally arrived right before Christmas. We fought through every roadblock and we are so thankful that the Executive Branch stepped in and rectified a severe miscarriage of justice. I would like to thank Gerstman Schwartz associate Elan Ginzberg, Esq. who put his heart into this case and worked day and night for Irv’s release.
Founding partner Brad Gerstman states, “I am so proud of the perseverance of our lawyers in attacking every single angle in securing the release of our client. We have put together a team that works relentlessly for the client and this result is an example of that attitude. The link to the Whitehouse announcement is https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grants-clemency-122320/ .
